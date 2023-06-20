WYDOT Release: Chip seal operations in Cora scheduled for next week

Pinedale, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from H-K Contractors, Inc. will be conducting chip seal work on WYO 352, Cora Road next week, weather permitting. Operations are currently underway on US 191 South, near Rock Springs. Once crews complete the work on US 191, they will move operations to Cora Road.

Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flagger and pilot cars. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. Delays could last 10 to 20 minutes at a time. WYDOT encourages drivers to slow down, increase their following distance and be aware of road conditions in order to reduce the possibility of a cracked windshield.

Chip seal work is necessary to help prolong the lifespan of a pavement and keep drivers safer.

“A chip seal is done to keep water from penetrating the paved surfaces and causing damage to the roadway, and it also provides a skid-resistant surface,” WYDOT resident Engineer Brad McCullough said.

The work is part of a district-wide contract. The completion date for the work is Aug. 30, 2023.

Drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/ 511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html .

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to drive safely, put your phone down and obey all roadside signs and closures. For more information on road closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.



Chip seals are a common WYDOT operation during the summer.