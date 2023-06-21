Submit Release
National HomeCorp announces affordable new homes available for quick delivery in Roxboro, North Carolina

National HomeCorp is building 26 new affordable homes available for quick delivery in Roxboro, North Carolina

Patterson Place offers new quality-built affordable homes and all the benefits of country living with close and easy access to modern amenities in the Research Triangle.”
— Michael Bergman
ROXBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National HomeCorp, (NHC) “America’s Affordable Builder,” announced today that 26 new affordable homes in Roxboro, North Carolina are available for quick delivery to homebuyers.

National HomeCorp is constructing a series of quality-built affordable homes in the community of Patterson Place which is located south of Roxboro off Highway 57. Nestled in among woods and tree-lined streets, NHC’s Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes range in price from $240,000 to $320,000 and feature between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-3.5 baths, and 2 car garages with sizes ranging from 1,209 to 2,600 square feet.

Homebuyers can choose from six distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These distinguished homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, granite countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive complete sod installation, eight shrubs and one tree. Furthermore, families with children will appreciate access to Person County’s award-winning school system.

“Patterson Place offers new quality-built affordable homes and all the benefits of country living with close and easy access to modern amenities in the Research Triangle. These homes are now available for quick delivery,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.

Historic Roxboro was incorporated in 1855 with several homes, the courthouse, and commercial district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Roxboro is 30 miles north of Durham and is an integral part of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, famously known as the “Research Triangle” and home to high-tech companies and three major research universities of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The close-knit and picturesque town of Roxboro offers social, cultural, economic, healthcare recreation and educational amenities in a cozy atmosphere of small-town living.

Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Patterson Place by visiting www.nationalhomecorp.com

About National HomeCorp:
National HomeCorp (NHC), “America’s Affordable Builder” is a homebuilder engaged in the design and vertical construction of single family and townhome residences. The Atlanta, GA based company currently operates in Missouri, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama, and offers mortgage and title services in select markets through its NHC-Title and NHC-Mortgage subsidiaries. To learn more about National HomeCorp, please visit www.nationalhomecorp.com
