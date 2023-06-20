New children’s book introduces readers to a new fantasy world and celebrates the adventures of a not-so-typical cat

Errol: The Cat Who Wasn’t a Cat is available now Briley & Baxter Publications

Husband and wife team create the first book in a new series

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Errol: The Cat Who Wasn’t a Cat written by Ross Grifkin and illustrated by Tonya Grifkin, available on June 20, 2023, at Barnes & Noble, Amazon, local bookstores and other online retailers. This is the first book in a planned series.

Errol grew up believing he was a normal cat, and just like any other cat, he went to college, got a job at a bank, and worked every day. When a gang of bandits try to rob Errol’s bank, a dragon magically appears to save the day. Soon after, Errol learns his life is anything but normal and he is anything but a normal cat. Turns out he is not a cat at all! With a dangerous group of villains chasing after him, Errol must uncover the truth about his mythical origins before it is too late…

“This book welcomes young readers into a mysterious world where Errol experiences adventures, and we follow him through his self-realizations and his quest to find out who he really is. I think readers can take something away from Errol’s trials and how he finds solutions,” said Ross. “My hope is that younger readers will enjoy reading about Errol and will embrace the journey.”

This beautifully illustrated book is the realization of a dream Tonya shared with her husband, Ross, when she asked him to author the story line. Tonya and Ross wanted to honor and pay tribute to their loving cat, Errol, who had passed away and was the inspiration for the series. Sharing this project and vision with readers is not only a way to honor a beloved pet, but also a way to celebrate adventure and imagination for young readers.

About the Author and Illustrator:

Husband and wife team, Ross and Tonya, live in Arlington, Mass., they have two children, a Boston terrier and a very fluffy white cat. Ross is a passionate writer and Tonya has been drawing since she was a child. Their cat of nineteen years, Errol, who passed away a couple years ago, is the inspiration for this book. Ross rescued Errol from an animal shelter when he was only eight weeks old. Errol was extremely affectionate towards the family and will always be loved.

About Briley & Baxter Publications

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award-winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including non-fiction, young adult, children’s, science fiction, self-help and inspirational. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.