Drummond Group Certifies 16 AS2 B2B Solutions in Second Quarter 2023
Leading Global Organizations Participate in Security, Interoperability Test Event
The move to SHA-2 and AES and basic authentication will allow AS2 products to enable stronger signing and encryption for their customers with the assurance of out-of-the-box interoperability.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE , UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummond Group, LLC, a trusted interoperability, security testing and certification leader in the health IT and e-commerce sectors, today announced the completion of the first 2023 AS2 Interoperability Certification test event (AS2-2Q23). AS2 enables business-to-business (B2B) gateways to connect, deliver and reply securely and reliably using the widely adopted AS2 data communication protocol. Fourteen (14) leading global AS2 software vendors submitted their latest versions of AS2 products for full-matrix, fully automated interoperability group testing, facilitated by Drummond’s patented InSituTM Interoperability Test Management System. A total of sixteen (16) products achieved Drummond Certification. Participating companies included Amazon Web Services, Axway, Boomi LP, CData Software Inc., Cleo, DXC Technology, EDICOM Capital S.L., IBM Corporation, IceCoreSoft AB, iXPath, /n software, MuleSoft, OpenText and Sovos Saphety.
AS2 continues to be the most widely adopted messaging file transfer standard in the world. In July of 2022, it was announced by GS1 GDSN, the organization that develops and maintains product catalog data sharing standards that GDSN Data Pools are now required to utilize Drummond Certified AS2 products.
In addition, participants in this AS2 test event updated their AS2 products to align with three new Transport Profiles (Legacy, Advanced, and Authenticate) that Drummond plans to formalize in 2024.
The Legacy Transport Profile will be based on the original AS2 test plan that AS2 participants have been certifying against for over 20 years and is based on SHA-1 digitally signed and 3DES encrypted payloads which are now considered outdated but will still being offered for backwards interoperability .
The Advanced Transport profile will be the base-level AS2 testing profile and requires participants to test using SSL only, SHA-2 digitally signed, and AES encrypted AS2 payloads.
The Authenticate Transport profile will include the Advanced Transport profile testing requirements (SHA-2 and AES) and will require Basic Authentication testing requirements for tighter security.
“After more than 20 years of offering SHA-1 and 3DES as the base testing profile, Drummond responded to customer and AS2 participants request to modernize its AS2 testing program. This move to SHA-2 and AES and basic authentication will allow AS2 products to enable stronger signing and encryption for their customers with the assurance of out-of-the-box interoperability” - said Aaron Gomez, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader.
The AS2-2Q23 Test Event Final Report can be viewed at https://www.drummondgroup.com/pdfs/AS2-2Q23-Interop-Final-Report.pdf. The second test event of the year, AS2-4Q23, will commence Sept 5, 2023. AS2 software vendors that are interested in participating and updating to the Advanced or Authenticate Transport Profiles must pre-certify to qualify for participation in future Drummond AS2 Interoperability Test Events. For more information, or to register for upcoming AS2 or AS4 Interoperability Test Events please visit the B2B test calendar or register here.
About Drummond Group LLC
For over 24 years, Drummond Group, LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) has helped organizations in health IT and commerce understand and adopt interoperability and security standards and meet the related compliance requirements they need to operate their business and strengthen market confidence in their solutions.
Drummond offers expert, comprehensive and impartial testing and certification services. We also provide compliance, security, risk assessment and advisory services supporting a broad range of standards including FHIR, HIPAA, PCI, DEA-EPCS, DEA-CSOS, GS1 GDSN or EPCIS and more.
