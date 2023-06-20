Submit Release
22nd LD Round Table on Housing Affordability

We want to hear from you! Please join Sen. Sam Hunt, Rep. Jessica Bateman, and Rep. Beth Doglio for a townhall to discuss housing affordability in the Lacey, Olympia, and Tumwater communities. We look forward to speaking with you on Tuesday, June 27.  

WHO: Sen. Sam Hunt, Rep. Jessica Bateman, and Rep. Beth Doglio 

WHAT: 22nd Legislative District Roundtable on Housing Affordability 

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 6-7:30PM 

WHERE: Lacey Timberland Library (500 College St SE, Lacey, WA  98503) 


