22nd LD Round Table on Housing Affordability

We want to hear from you! Please join Sen. Sam Hunt, Rep. Jessica Bateman, and Rep. Beth Doglio for a townhall to discuss housing affordability in the Lacey, Olympia, and Tumwater communities. We look forward to speaking with you on Tuesday, June 27.

WHO: Sen. Sam Hunt, Rep. Jessica Bateman, and Rep. Beth Doglio

WHAT: 22nd Legislative District Roundtable on Housing Affordability

WHEN: Tuesday, June 27, 6-7:30PM

WHERE: Lacey Timberland Library (500 College St SE, Lacey, WA 98503)