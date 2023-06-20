BOSS International Group Systems Hires Matthew Delgado As Senior National Sales Manager
The Industry Veteran Will Report to the Executive VP of Sales and MarketingOXNARD, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (BOSS International Group, or B.I.G), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is very excited to announce it has hired 12 Volt industry veteran Matthew Delgado as Senior National Sales Manager. Effective immediately, Delgado reports to Navid Farhand, BOSS International Group Exec VP of Sales and Marketing.
Jumping right into it, Matthew’s role will be to revamp the current Planet Audio and new Planet Pro audio lines. “I am excited to join the team. I see this as an opportunity to contribute to a forward-thinking/fast-moving company. We have a lot of exciting plans for Planet Pro and Planet Audio to solidify it as our premier brand in the B.I.G. family,” said Delgado. “I can’t wait to start collaborating with the amazing teams here at B.I.G. to deliver audio solutions that exceed customer expectations!”
With over 20 years in the 12 Volt industry, Delgado had previously held a position as Director of Sales for MSC-America, as well as working for Metra Electronics, Elettromedia USA, and even running his own Rep group. His deep understanding of consumer technologies, marketing trends, and car audio industry standards positions himself as a valuable asset to the company.
“Matthew’s impressive track record in the car audio industry makes him a perfect fit for B.I.G. All of us here look forward to his valuable contributions and role in shaping the future of B.I.G.” said Farhand. “Matthew will bring a fresh perspective to Planet Audio and Planet Pro.”
For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems (BOSS International Group, or B.I.G):
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 500 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
