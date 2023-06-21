Contracts 365-Microsoft collaboration on AI-powered contract management featured on “Microsoft Mechanics”
NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Not too long ago - late last year, for instance - an AI-powered world seemed like a set-up for a science fiction movie. But with the advent of ChatGPT, things have dramatically changed as organizations look to incorporate AI into various, new capabilities for greater efficiency and effectiveness.
“As many people know, ChatGPT and Open AI are Microsoft-backed efforts. So, it’s really an exciting time to be working with Microsoft on a collaboration at the intersection of AI and contract management solutions for business,” said Russ Edelman, Founder and CEO of Contracts 365, Inc., a leading provider of contract management software.
Today, that collaboration is being featured on “Microsoft Mechanics,” Microsoft’s tech-focused YouTube channel, to highlight the efforts between the Contracts 365 and Microsoft AI teams in bringing to market the first-of-its-kind AI engine for contract management.
“We are thrilled to be featured in the Microsoft Mechanics channel and to share Contract 365’s Microsoft-oriented vision for contract management,” said Daniel Moerland, CTO at Contracts 365. “Working with the Microsoft team has been successful on so many levels and the new capabilities highlighted in the Microsoft Mechanics video are a testament to the relationship between our two companies. This is the first of numerous efforts with Microsoft and we look forward to what comes next.”
By “what’s next” Edelman explained that the Contracts 365 team is presently working with Microsoft to incorporate Azure OpenAI services into Contracts 365 through its Azure platform. The incorporation of ChatGPT capabilities has been a focus area over the last few months and will be available to customers in June.
“As a result of our strategic relationship with Microsoft,” Moerland continued, “Contracts 365 has been able to incorporate the Azure Open AI capability stack very quickly into our contract management solution.”
Like so many industries, contract lifecycle management is witnessing an unprecedented evolution and advancement with AI-powered capabilities. Microsoft was among the first to move and immediately began integrating Open AI services, including ChatGPT, into the Microsoft Cloud.
Three of the most notable challenges in using AI for contract management have been questionable accuracy, significant time and effort required to train and maintain the system, and security risks. By leveraging Open AI services, we are able to eliminate these challenges," said Edelman. “With our emphasis on security and data privacy, the added protections we can provide by leveraging Open AI services through the Microsoft Azure cloud is truly game-changing.”
The Contracts 365 video is up and viewable on Microsoft Mechanics and can be accessed via this Link. Kindly note that the Contracts 365 portion begins at the 8 minute, 30 second mark.
“Microsoft Mechanics host, Jeremy Chapman, and team do an outstanding job of highlighting the latest and greatest Microsoft and Microsoft partner innovations,” said Edelman. “We had a great time working with them and look forward to participating again as our AI capabilities continue to advance into the future.”
About Contracts 365®, Inc.
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers' strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day.
About Microsoft Mechanics
Microsoft's official YouTube video series, Microsoft Mechanics, delivers in-depth looks at Microsoft 365, Azure, Data and AI, Surface, Windows, and the Power Platform. Watch in-product demos, recommendations, how-to's, and partner solutions working with Microsoft products.
Jessica Alden
Contracts 365 AI Featured on Microsoft Mechanics YouTube Channel