The Cody Pools Family Welcomes Its Newest Member
Cody Pools, a builder of premium swimming pools and spas for residential and commercial consumers, recently acquired Orlando, Fla. based American Pools & Spas.
Our combined resources, along with common core values will continue to provide an outstanding pool building experience to our Central Florida customers.”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Pools, a designer and builder of premium swimming pools and spas for residential and commercial consumers, recently acquired Orlando, Florida-based American Pools and Spas. This latest acquisition adds to an already impressive family of pool builders which includes Phoenix-based California Pools and Landscape and Platinum Pools in Houston, TX.
— Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools
Along with Cody Pools’ Tampa location, the addition of American Pools & Spas strengthens their presence in Central Florida providing a superior level of pool construction to the area. The operations of American Pools and Spas will be overseen by Vincent Servantez, President of Cody Pools’ Florida Division.
“When we expand into new markets, we look for companies to join our family that have a solid reputation and exemplify strong business ethics” stated Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools. He went on to add “The acquisition of American Pools & Spas allows us to do just that in Orlando. Our combined resources, along with common core values will continue to provide an outstanding pool building experience to our Central Florida customers.”
About American Pools & Spas
Based in Orlando, Florida, American Pools & Spas was founded by Ben and Diane Evans and has been designing and building quality pools in Central Florida for over 23 years. They have 75 employees and last year they built 525 pools and have been recognized as a Pool & Spa News Top 50 Pool Builder for the past 10 years. They were also recognized by the Orlando Business Journal in 2020 in their “OBJ Golden 100” that acknowledges the top businesses in the Orlando area.
About Cody Pools, Inc.
Cody Pools has designed and built over 32,000 swimming pools since its inception in 1994. They have been recognized as the #1 Pool Builder in the Nation by Pool & Spa News for the past 11 years (2013-2023). Their commitment to building residential and commercial pools above industry standards has earned them numerous awards and a solid reputation as a leader in the pool construction industry.
Cody Pools has 382 employees and 15 design centers serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas.
For more information, please contact:
Kelley Church at kelleychurch@codypools.com
Or visit our website at: www.CodyPools.com
Kelley Church
Cody Pool
+1 (813) 693-5674
kelleychurch@codypools.com