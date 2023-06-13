Cody Pools Named #1 Pool Builder by Pool and Spa News for the 11th Year in a Row
Cody Pools has now been named the #1 Pool Builder by the publication for an incredible 11 years in a row (2013-2023)
It’s a competitive industry and this prestigious recognition is only possible through our amazing customers, vendors, and our incredibly talented and dedicated employees.”ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cody Pools, the leading builder of premium swimming pools and spas for residential and commercial consumers, has once again been recognized as the #1 Pool Builder by Pool & Spa News in its annual Top 50 Pool Builders list. With this recognition, Cody Pools has now been named the #1 Pool Builder by the publication for an incredible 11 years in a row (2013-2023).
— Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools
“We are so proud and grateful to be once again recognized as the top pool builder in the nation and congratulate all companies that are represented.” stated Mike Church, CEO of Cody Pools, Inc.
He went on to add “It’s a competitive industry and this prestigious recognition is only possible through our amazing customers, vendors, and our incredibly talented and dedicated employees. I thank them all for helping the Cody Pools family of pool builders achieve this incredible honor.”
About Pool and Spa News Magazine
Pool and Spa News Magazine, published by Hanley Wood, LLC, is the largest publication in the swimming pool and hot tub industry. Each year, the magazine names the Top 50 pool builders in residential construction. The Top 50 is a prestigious line-up of the pool industry’s best performers and provides a good example of how to run a successful building company. Criteria for choosing the Top 50 include revenue, staff, web presence, industry, and community involvement.
Winning companies are featured in the electronic & print issues of Pool and Spa News Magazine, which are available here.
About Cody Pools
Cody Pools has designed and built over 31,000 swimming pools since its inception in 1994. They have built a reputation as a world acclaimed pool builder built on providing uncompromising quality, award-winning designs, and leadership.
Cody Pools has 15 locations serving the San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Phoenix, and Orlando metropolitan areas. Their strong financial standing and industry-leading has helped distinguish them from other pool builders. The Cody Pools family of pool builders includes Cody Pools, Platinum Pools and California Pools and Landscape.
For more information, please contact:
Kelley Church at kelleychurch@codypools.com or visit CodyPools.com
Kelly Church
Cody Pools
kelleychurch@codypools.com