Doc2Doc unveils Bridge Loan for doctors-in-training
Doc2Doc, a leading LendTech company focused on the medical space, has launched its Bridge Loan program, designed for doctors nearing the end of their training.
This Bridge Loan helps doctors take that next step in their careers, with their particular profession taken into consideration."ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
“Often, earning potential and other nuances are not considered when doctors-in-training apply for credit and that’s a big gap in the lending market that we address,” said Dr. Zwade J. Marshall, MD, MBA, CEO and co-founder of Doc2Doc.
“This Bridge Loan helps doctors take that next step in their careers, with their particular profession taken into consideration.”
Doc2Doc recognizes that doctors have unique and evolving circumstances while in training. That’s why the company has designed personal loan products to provide maximum flexibility, including the new Bridge Loan program.
The Bridge Loan offers a unique solution for doctors who have an executed employment contract and will complete their training in the next 6 months, featuring:
Loan amounts up to $50,000.
Lower loan payments during the first 6 months of the loan consisting solely of interest.
The remainder of the loan, the payment is comprised of principal and interest.
Doctors-in-training who wish to apply for the Bridge Loan can do so at www.doc2doclending.com/application.
To set up an interview with Doc2Doc founders Dr. Zwade J. Marshall or Dr. Kenton Allen, contact Ted Garber at ted@doc2doclending.com
About Doc2Doc
Founded in 2017, Doc2Doc provides loans for doctors at all stages of their careers. Their value proposition is anchored by a streamlined application process and a doctor-specific risk-profiling algorithm that looks beyond the FICO score. They capitalize on traditionally low default rates in this borrower class to lend at competitive rates.
Doc2Doc aims to be the leading provider of tailored tools, both financial and non, that empower doctors to achieve their personal and professional goals throughout their entire careers.
To learn more, please visit https://doc2doclending.com.
