Art Pharmacy Transforms Healthcare with Arts & Culture Prescriptions for Patients Nationwide
By working seamlessly with healthcare providers and payers, Art Pharmacy reduces healthcare costs and significantly improves patient care.
Decades of research has demonstrated that participation in arts and culture can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being for people and the communities in which they live, work, and play”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Pharmacy, a proven, tangible and trackable mental health solution, is proud to improve health outcomes for patients, payers and providers through social prescribing. By working seamlessly with healthcare providers and payers, Art Pharmacy reduces healthcare costs and significantly improves patient care.
“Art Pharmacy brings rigor and clinical operations to the social prescribing movement,” said Art Pharmacy Founder and CEO Chris Appleton. “We are living through a mental health crisis, and our team is proud to be at the forefront of providing a results-driven solution for providers, health systems and patients with measurable treatments and services, both prescribed and tracked.”
Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers and improve patient health. The company manages the entire patient care process, including patient assessment and monitoring and patient adherence and reporting along with fulfilling the promise of social prescribing and reducing the operational impact for providers and payers.
“Decades of research has demonstrated that participation in arts and culture can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being for people and the communities in which they live, work, and play,” said Art Pharmacy Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey. “Our team’s care solution is designed to center patient experience, efficacy and community-based care.”
Art Pharmacy’s innovative health and wellness solution serves patients in managed care programs (Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Advantage), university and student health, health systems and providers, employer and commercial plans, and public health.
For more information on Art Pharmacy, please visit www.artpharmacy.co.
