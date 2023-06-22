Submit Release
News Search

There were 396 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,021 in the last 365 days.

Art Pharmacy Transforms Healthcare with Arts & Culture Prescriptions for Patients Nationwide

By working seamlessly with healthcare providers and payers, Art Pharmacy reduces healthcare costs and significantly improves patient care.

Decades of research has demonstrated that participation in arts and culture can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being for people and the communities in which they live, work, and play”
— Art Pharmacy Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Pharmacy, a proven, tangible and trackable mental health solution, is proud to improve health outcomes for patients, payers and providers through social prescribing. By working seamlessly with healthcare providers and payers, Art Pharmacy reduces healthcare costs and significantly improves patient care.

“Art Pharmacy brings rigor and clinical operations to the social prescribing movement,” said Art Pharmacy Founder and CEO Chris Appleton. “We are living through a mental health crisis, and our team is proud to be at the forefront of providing a results-driven solution for providers, health systems and patients with measurable treatments and services, both prescribed and tracked.”

Art Pharmacy’s proprietary smart-matching technology considers clinical needs, patient preferences and decades of research to address the shortage of mental health providers and improve patient health. The company manages the entire patient care process, including patient assessment and monitoring and patient adherence and reporting along with fulfilling the promise of social prescribing and reducing the operational impact for providers and payers.

“Decades of research has demonstrated that participation in arts and culture can have a positive impact on mental health and well-being for people and the communities in which they live, work, and play,” said Art Pharmacy Head of Research Lucy Rabinowitz Bailey. “Our team’s care solution is designed to center patient experience, efficacy and community-based care.”

Art Pharmacy’s innovative health and wellness solution serves patients in managed care programs (Medicaid, Medicare or Medicare Advantage), university and student health, health systems and providers, employer and commercial plans, and public health.

For more information on Art Pharmacy, please visit www.artpharmacy.co.

Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
email us here

You just read:

Art Pharmacy Transforms Healthcare with Arts & Culture Prescriptions for Patients Nationwide

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more