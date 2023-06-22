The Community Leaders Institute Launches MyCLI
MyCLI is a Groundbreaking Community Hub for Connection, Learning, and Growth Created for Community ProfessionalsEDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Leaders Institute (CLI) is thrilled to announce the launch of MyCLI.co, an innovative online platform designed to empower and support community professionals worldwide. With its comprehensive suite of resources and exclusive benefits, MyCLI is a centralized hub for community professionals to Connect, Learn, and Grow.
As the leading association for community professionals, CLI is committed to providing a space for professionals to share knowledge, network, and enhance their skills. MyCLI was created with this vision, catering to community professionals' unique needs and aspirations at all stages of their careers.
Bill McGlade, President of Community Leaders Institute, highlighted the significance of the CLI's commitment to professional growth: "The MyCLI community serves as a springboard for community professionals, offering them access to invaluable resources, networking opportunities, and thought leadership. By creating a collaborative and inclusive space, MyCLI empowers its members to enhance their knowledge, refine their skills, and expand their professional network."
Adrian Speyer, Vice President of Marketing and Community at CLI, emphasized the significance of MyCLI.co "I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of community. MyCLI will be a space where community professionals come together to inspire, support, and elevate one another, fostering an environment that enables them to excel in their careers. The collective wisdom, shared experiences, and collaborative spirit within the MyCLI community will empower individuals to overcome challenges, explore innovative strategies, and reach new heights of success. Together, we are shaping the future of community management and paving the way for exceptional professional growth."
MyCLI offers an array of benefits to its members, including:
- Webinar Archive: Gain access to an extensive library of past webinars delivered by industry experts, covering a wide range of community-related topics.
- Exclusive eBooks and Templates: Explore a collection of exclusive eBooks and templates for seasoned community professionals, providing valuable insights and practical guidance.
- Access to Events: webinars, workshops, and networking events, both virtual and in-person, to broaden professional networks and exchange ideas.
- Peer Groups: Engage in peer-to-peer collaboration and knowledge-sharing through specialized groups designed to foster meaningful connections and promote collective growth.
- Discounts: Enjoy exclusive travel, entertainment, and more through our partners.
The MyCLI Community is proud to be powered by Hivebrite, a leading all-in-one community engagement platform. Doyle Roberts, Vice President, Customer Partnerships at Hivebrite, expressed pride in supporting CLI's mission and being a partner, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with the Community Leaders Institute on this groundbreaking initiative. Hivebrite is dedicated to empowering communities, and we believe that MyCLI.co will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and professional growth among community builders."
CLI invites all community professionals, regardless of their experience level, to join MyCLI.co and embark on an exciting personal and professional development journey. Together, community professionals can shape the industry's future and create thriving and impactful communities worldwide.
For more information about MyCLI.co and how to become a member, please visit https://mycli.co/
About the Community Leaders Institute (CLI):
The Community Leaders Institute (CLI) is a leading association dedicated to advancing the field of community building. With a focus on providing educational resources, networking opportunities, and professional development, CLI empowers community professionals to create thriving and impactful communities. To learn more, visit https://communityleadersinstitute.com.
About Hivebrite:
Hivebrite is an all-in-one community engagement and management platform that helps organizations build brand loyalty, deepen customer relationships, and foster community engagement. With its comprehensive suite of tools, Hivebrite enables organizations to create and manage custom-branded online communities. To learn more, visit https://hivebrite.com/.
Adrian Speyer
Community Leaders Institute
+ +1 732-588-7320
info@communityleadersinstitute.com