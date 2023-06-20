Propane Leak Most Likely Led to Truro Explosion 

TRURO — Truro Fire Chief Timothy Collins, Truro Police Chief Jamie M. Calise, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced today that the fire and explosions which resulted in the destruction of a home at 8A Harding’s Way on April 20, 2023, were most likely caused by a propane leak. The leak, believed to have been ignited by home heating equipment, is considered the primary contributing factor.

Due to the extensive damage caused by the blast, multiple potential causes could not be conclusively ruled out. However, after a thorough investigation conducted by the Truro Fire Department, Truro Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, it was determined that the origin of the incident was in the basement, near the left rear corner of the residence. In this area, a water heater and furnace, both significantly damaged, were located. The most likely scenario involved propane leaking into the basement, where it was ignited by the water heater or furnace, causing a fire and explosion that then caused a 120-gallon propane tank to explode.

While the official cause will remain undetermined, investigators found no evidence indicating foul play or an intentionally set fire.

The investigation received support from the Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit of the Department of Fire Services. Inspectors found that the propane tank, manufactured in 1989, was overdue for a requalification examination. Inspectors also found that the tank had recently been filled with 5.5 gallons of propane, in violation of the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code. Specifically, the Fire Code states that propane tanks may only be filled after determining that they comply with the requalification requirement and other provisions. Inspectors issued a notice of violation to the individual who filled the tank on behalf of F.A. Days & Sons.

The Truro Fire Department promptly responded to the incident at approximately 11:15 p.m. on April 20, 2023, following the initial explosion. The ensuing fire escalated to three alarms, prompting the mobilization of firefighters and apparatus from various locations across Cape Cod. Although the primary structure was destroyed, firefighters successfully prevented the fire from spreading, thereby limiting the damage to neighboring homes. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

