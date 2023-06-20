AVer Announces AI Auto Tracking Camera Certified for Microsoft Teams

Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

AVer Europe announced the PTC310UV2 AI Auto Tracking Camera is Certified for Microsoft Teams - the first AVer Pro AV camera in the lineup to obtain it.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, today announced the PTC310UV2 AI Auto Tracking Camera is Certified for Microsoft Teams as a back-of-the-room presenter camera the first AVer Pro AV camera in the lineup to obtain it.

The PTC310UV2 features 12X optical zoom, a powerful 8MP camera and 4K resolution for sharp focus and imagery. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) auto-tracking (full or half body) and zone tracking allow presenters to move freely and use pre-set content areas to deliver engaging presentations without the need for a professional camera operator. With 3G-SDI/HDMI/IP/USB output, PoE+, Visca control, and now Certified for Microsoft Teams, you have all you need to connect and collaborate with ease in any environment.

"It’s a huge step forward for AVer and its customers to have the first Pro AV AVer camera with the Microsoft Teams Certification. Unlocking the true potential of virtual collaboration and harnessing the remarkable capabilities with PTC310UV2", said Rene Bubay, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

"Enterprises and government agencies are requiring more powerful cameras for large conference and training rooms and they can confidently consider an AVer Pro AV auto-tracking camera with Teams compliance certification." "For extra-large meeting rooms, it is essential to have strong video options for better collaboration," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft. "AVer’s professional-grade camera certified for Microsoft Teams helps to enrich the user experience for collaboration and hybrid workplaces by bringing the presenter closer to the audience."

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

