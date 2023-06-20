The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic

20/06/2023

104

On June 19, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Turkmenistan Philippe Merlin.

The diplomat conveyed warm greetings to the Head of Turkmenistan from President of France Emmanuel Macron, who addressed the wishes of happiness, prosperity and well-being to the Turkmen people.

Greeting the authorized representative of the friendly country in the ancient and hospitable Turkmen land, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sincerely congratulated him on his appointment to a responsible diplomatic post and wished him great success in further developing and strengthening bilateral fruitful relations.

Conveying best wishes in response to the top leadership of France, which is one of the important partners of our country in the European region, the Head of State stressed that interstate cooperation is constantly expanding on the basis of mutual respect, friendship and understanding.

Stating the positive nature of political and diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President of Turkmenistan noted their successful interaction both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The topics of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and France were touched upon. The Head of State noted the special contribution of French companies to the development of a number of sectors of the national economy over the years. The partnership is successfully expanding in the construction, oil and gas and communications sectors.

Information technology, oil and gas, chemical, food industries, etc. were named among the promising areas of cooperation. In this regard, the important role of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-French Commission for Economic Cooperation was noted.

A significant place in the strengthening of interstate relations, the rapprochement of peoples and in the mutual enrichment of cultures, in the general opinion, is occupied by cooperation in the humanitarian direction.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed his firm confidence that the diplomat would make every effort to develop relations between Turkmenistan and the French Republic and noted the readiness of the Turkmen side to provide the necessary assistance and support in this.