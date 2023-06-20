Meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan with members of the European Parliament

20/06/2023

On June 19, 2023, the meeting of the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova with the head of the delegation for the countries of Central Asia and Mongolia of the European Parliament, Tomas Zdechovsky, who is in Turkmenistan on a working visit, took place.

The subject of keen discussion was the intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation, which serves as an important tool for promoting constructive partnership, maintaining the bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between countries and peoples.

During the meeting, it was stated that Turkmenistan, building a foreign policy course on the principles of positive neutrality under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, is achieving new successes every day and strengthening its position in the international arena.

As noted, interaction with the European Parliament is effectively developing within the framework of existing specialized projects and programs aimed at successfully addressing the priority tasks of further political, economic and social development of Turkmenistan, in particular, the European Union-Turkmenistan Joint Committee, the Inter-Parliamentary Dialogue, the Dialogue on Human Rights person, consultative meetings between foreign ministries and on specific issues of partnership.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of work on the legislative support of the agreements reached recently between Turkmenistan and the EU. The interlocutors spoke in favor of expanding the legal framework, exchanging experience, as well as holding regular inter-parliamentary meetings and consultations to enhance productive ties and bring them to a qualitatively new level.

It was emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a democratic, legal and secular state, comes up with initiatives aimed at solving urgent problems on the global agenda, including the establishment of high humanistic ideals and values.

Further, the meeting was held in an expanded format, with the participation of members of the delegation of the European Parliament, during which promising areas of cooperation in trade, economic, transport and communication, energy, as well as in the humanitarian and cultural spheres were discussed. In addition, the expediency of establishing the exchange of technological and information resources was emphasized. Particular attention was paid to digitalization issues.