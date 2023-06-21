LiTime has Released the Newest 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 Battery, Specially for Trolling Motor
EINPresswire.com/ -- LiTime, the leading brand known for creating best-budget LiFePO4 lithium batteries for RVs, trolling motors, and off-grid systems, is releasing its newest type of LiFePO4 deep cycle batteries which is specially designed for trolling motor.
LiTime states that this battery has been developed based on the needs of more than 30,000 users in boat applications, and after conducting extensive research, they have utilized their robust R&D capabilities and superior production expertise to bring this product to the market.
★☆1/5 the Weight of 12V 200Ah Lead Acid Battery But Same Power★☆
At just 22lbs, the LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery is 1/5 the weight of a 12V 200Ah lead acid battery (about 135lbs), but equivalent in energy, which is easier to carry, faster to charge, and more convenient to use.
★☆Upgraded BMS for Trolling Motors & Low Temperature Protection★☆
The LiTime 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery comes with an advanced Battery Management System (BMS) specifically designed to meet the specific requirements of trolling motors. It provides standard protection against over-voltage, under-voltage, overheating, over-current, and short-circuits like other LiTime LiFePO4 batteries. Additionally, it also boasts newest technology that ensures it stays safe from moisture, dust, and salt spray, allowing the battery to function at its best even in tough conditions.
What’s more, this battery is outfitted with a low-temperature charging cutoff protection system, allowing for charging to occur when temperatures are above 32℉ (0℃), while charging is disabled when temperatures fall below this threshold. Charging recovery is possible when temperatures rise above 41℉ (5℃).
★☆Grade A LiFePO4 Cell & 4000-15000 Life Cycles★☆
LiTime's 12V 100Ah TM lithium battery uses Grade A LiFePO4 cells for superior quality, higher energy density, and more power. It's UL certified for maximum safety and has an impressive lifespan of over 10 years and more than 4000 cycles at 100% DOD. This is 8 times longer than traditional SLA/AGM batteries, which typically last for only 200-500 cycles.
Furthermore, the LiTime battery can withstand 6000 cycles at 80% DOD and 15000 cycles at 60% DOD, underscoring its reliability and durability.
★☆Built-in 10kW TVS for Better Resistance to Big Waves ★☆
The 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery is equipped with a 10kW TVS for enhanced shock resistance, safeguarding both the battery and motor against instability in turbulent waters. Its reliability makes it a suitable choice for both leisurely boating and big-game fishing, providing the user with confidence to maximize their experience on the water.
★☆Instantaneous Load Capacity★☆
The 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery has the ability to discharge at a maximum current of 300A to 500A for 5 seconds, making it a reliable power source for seamless and precise control of your trolling motor. Whether you need to reach your destination quickly or catch fish more efficiently, this battery can handle sudden and heavy loads with ease, giving you complete command of your boat.
★☆Expandable for Wide Applications with 20.48KWH Massive Power Expansion★☆
Capable of expanding up to 4 units in a series or 4 units in parallel operation (maximum 4S4P), the 12V 100Ah TM LiFePO4 battery has the potential to construct a 48V 400Ah system, providing up to 20.48kWh of energy and 20.48kW of load power.
This battery is a great choice for 30-70 lb thrust trolling motors, but its multiple applications also extend to RVs, solar systems, and home energy storage.
★☆Price & Availability★☆
With a super early bird pre-sale discount of $50 during June 19 - July 5, the price of this battery is $319.99. This offer is exclusively available on LiTime's official website at www.litime.com.
★☆About LiTime★☆
With over 14 years of experience, LiTime (previously known as Ampere Time) is a prominent energy technology company that provides advanced power solutions for both industrial and home applications. It has a broad range of products including solar + battery storage solutions, backup power systems.
LiTime has been leading the way in energy innovation and remains committed to cleaner, more sustainable energy products that have the potential to transform the electrical grid. The company focuses on offering efficient, reliable, and innovative energy solutions, making it a leader in the energy technology industry. Learn more knowledge about LiFePO4 batteries on LiTime blogs.
LiTime
LiTime
