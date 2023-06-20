New XMC Radar Interface Card Supports the Most Demanding Rugged and Embedded Applications

HPx-450 is a high performance XMC Radar Card ideal for embedded systems. The HPx-450 card has a dual set of inputs, allowing 2 radars to be connected.

The new HPx-450 is an enhanced-performance XMC dual-stream radar acquisition card from Cambridge Pixel.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new HPx-450 dual-stream card, announced by Cambridge Pixel, provides a highly flexible module for radar acquisition.

The XMC Switched Mezzanine format provides the flexible, high performance needed for embedded systems. Available in commercial and extended temperature variants, the card hac been designed for use with VME, VPX and Compact PCI processor cards.

A wide range of interfacing options supports different radar signal types including single-ended, differential, open-collector, opto-isolated and programmable thresholds, allowing interfacing to standard trigger, azimuth and video signals. A PCI Express x4 interface supports data transfers of over 500 MB/sec, allowing high-resolution radar data from multiple channels to be sampled and captured.

The new hardware is fully supported in Cambridge Pixel’s range of radar processing, target tracking, network distribution and radar visualisation software. For custom developments, a board support library with SDK is available, optionally with the SPx Development Library for radar processing and display.

The HPx-450 is the latest in a family of radar interface products from Cambridge Pixel, offering support for radar acquisition in different form factors from desktop PCI Express through to VME processors and including stand-alone radar-to-network converters. The HPx-450 XMC card maintains compatibility with the earlier HPx-250 PMC card.

Commenting on the new release, the Managing Director of Cambridge Pixel, David Johnson, said “The HPx-450 expands our range of radar interfacing products to support the latest XMC mezzanine standard. This supports demanding military applications using VME, VPX or Compact PCI form factors, where ruggedness of the 6U form-factor is especially relevant.”

For more information about Cambridge Pixel’s products, please visit www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44 (0) 1763 852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.