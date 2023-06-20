New XMC Radar Interface Card Supports the Most Demanding Rugged and Embedded Applications

HPx-450 XMC Radar Card shown with potential application of navy ships

HPx-450 is a high performance XMC Radar Card ideal for embedded systems.

The HPx-450 Radar Input Card

The HPx-450 card has a dual set of inputs, allowing 2 radars to be connected.

The new HPx-450 is an enhanced-performance XMC dual-stream radar acquisition card from Cambridge Pixel.

The HPx-450 supports demanding military applications using VME, VPX or Compact PCI form factors, where ruggedness of the 6U form-factor is especially relevant.”
— David Johnson, Managing Director

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new HPx-450 dual-stream card, announced by Cambridge Pixel, provides a highly flexible module for radar acquisition.

The XMC Switched Mezzanine format provides the flexible, high performance needed for embedded systems. Available in commercial and extended temperature variants, the card hac been designed for use with VME, VPX and Compact PCI processor cards.

A wide range of interfacing options supports different radar signal types including single-ended, differential, open-collector, opto-isolated and programmable thresholds, allowing interfacing to standard trigger, azimuth and video signals. A PCI Express x4 interface supports data transfers of over 500 MB/sec, allowing high-resolution radar data from multiple channels to be sampled and captured.

The new hardware is fully supported in Cambridge Pixel’s range of radar processing, target tracking, network distribution and radar visualisation software. For custom developments, a board support library with SDK is available, optionally with the SPx Development Library for radar processing and display.

The HPx-450 is the latest in a family of radar interface products from Cambridge Pixel, offering support for radar acquisition in different form factors from desktop PCI Express through to VME processors and including stand-alone radar-to-network converters. The HPx-450 XMC card maintains compatibility with the earlier HPx-250 PMC card.

Commenting on the new release, the Managing Director of Cambridge Pixel, David Johnson, said “The HPx-450 expands our range of radar interfacing products to support the latest XMC mezzanine standard. This supports demanding military applications using VME, VPX or Compact PCI form factors, where ruggedness of the 6U form-factor is especially relevant.”

For more information about Cambridge Pixel’s products, please visit www.cambridgepixel.com or call: +44 (0) 1763 852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
+44 1763 852749
email us here
Alan Trojanowski, Head of Marketing
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

New XMC Radar Interface Card Supports the Most Demanding Rugged and Embedded Applications

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Alan Trojanowski, Head of Marketing
CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
+44 1763 852749
Company/Organization
CAMBRIDGE PIXEL LTD.
Cambridge Pixel Ltd
Royston, SG8 0SS
United Kingdom
+44 1763 852749
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Cambridge Pixel is an employee-owned company, specialising in the development of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.

More From This Author
New XMC Radar Interface Card Supports the Most Demanding Rugged and Embedded Applications
New Simulator for Surveillance Cameras Launched at Sea Air Space Expo by Cambridge Pixel
Air Defence Capabilities Expanded in Cost-Effective Modular Solution from Cambridge Pixel
View All Stories From This Author