Air Defence Capabilities Expanded in Cost-Effective Modular Solution from Cambridge Pixel

Upgraded Air Defence Solutions

Modular software provides complete flexibility for Air Defence requirements, supporting both legacy and modern radars.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A solution for upgrading Air Defence capabilities has been significantly expanded by Cambridge Pixel. The range of modular software and radar interface cards offers a huge degree of flexibility for Air Defence, allowing cost-effective country-wide Air Defence upgrades.

Central to this solution is the newly expanded ASD-100 display software, providing display of primary and secondary radar video, ASTERIX and ADS-B tracks, along with threat assessment and enhanced automation.

The solution supports a very wide range of legacy and modern radar types with server processing in remote locations to distribute any combination of video, plots and tracks to a centralised location or multiple regional centres. The legacy radar support negates the requirement and cost of replacing expensive equipment.

Additional features include a distributed database to share asset and threat information, and track management capabilities allow control of which tracks are distributed to which centres. A wide-area information monitoring capability is available to validate network connectivity and automatically control redundant configurations.

Other software modules used in Air Defence solutions include SPx Server for radar processing and track extraction, SPx Track Manager for track filtering, SPx Monitor for automated network performance monitoring and redundancy control and RDR data recorder for full data, track and screen recording.

Commenting on the new developments, Cambridge Pixel's managing director David Johnson says: "What's key to these new developments is the flexibility to offer cost-effective country-wide Air Defence upgrades by combining existing radar sensors with new. We have considerable experience and flexibility in interfacing to legacy primary and secondary radars for track extraction. The modular software can be configured to support local installations or country-wide solutions with regional centres."