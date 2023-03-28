New Simulator for Surveillance Cameras Launched at Sea Air Space Expo by Cambridge Pixel

SPx Video Simulator can be combined with SPx Radar Simulator to build and test systems that use both cameras and radars. 3D models can be imported into the simulator and can follow motion paths.

New SPx Video Simulator software package supports development, testing and training with systems that use PTZ cameras.

SPx Video Simulator is an essential tool for developers and trainers who do not always have access to physical cameras and PTZ platforms.” — David Johnson, Managing Director

CAMBRIDGE, UK, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge Pixel are launching a brand-new type of simulator at Sea Air Space, the Navy League’s maritime expo at National Harbor, Maryland. The new product supports the generation of video streams from simulated PTZ (pan tilt zoom) cameras. SPx Video Simulator offers exciting new capabilities for development, testing and training on systems that involve surveillance cameras

Software developers who want to use and test camera video in their systems can now do so with the ease of simulation, quickly building 3D scenes, placing virtual cameras, and controlling them with standard ONVIF or PELCO commands.

SPx Video Simulator supports the import of 3D models and the setup of moving targets. The 3D models and cameras can also follow target motion profiles and, for systems that use radar, these motions can be created from tracks supplied by Cambridge Pixel’s SPx Radar Simulator software.

In an example scenario, a developer could quickly build a 3D coastline and generate simulated video streams from virtual, vessel-mounted cameras that are tracking another moving target. The camera streams could then be displayed in the developer’s application alongside the radar video.

The combined capability of simulated camera video and simulated radar offers a powerful solution for aiding the development and testing of security applications, vessel management / traffic systems and command and control systems (C2). The camera control capabilities also make SPx Video Simulator an invaluable tool for operator training.

Commenting on the announcement, Cambridge Pixel’s managing director David Johnson said “Simulators are an essential tool for developers and trainers who do not always have access to physical cameras and PTZ platforms. Our new SPx Video Simulator accepts PTZ commands to move cameras in a 3D world and generate representative H.264 video streams. It can be used standalone or with our radar simulator for complex multi-target scenarios”.

The product launch at will be on Booth 2046, Sea Air Space, 3-5 April 2023.

For more information about Cambridge Pixel’s products, please visit cambridgepixel.com or call: +44 (0) 1763 852749 or email: enquiries@cambridgepixel.com.

