International Tractors Limited (Sonalika) Revolutionizes Inbound Logistics with SAP Intelligent Technologies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonalika a leading tractor manufacturer in India, has taken a significant leap towards digital transformation with the implementation of SAP Intelligent technologies in its inbound logistics operations. The company has bid farewell to traditional manual processes, replacing them with a digital approach that promises enhanced efficiency and productivity.
The adoption of an AP Automation solution marks a significant milestone for Sonalika, streamlining their gate entry and accounts payable processes. By leveraging digital tools and automation, the company aims to eliminate manual and time-consuming tasks, boosting overall operational effectiveness.
The solution automates the invoicing entry process for over 800 vendors through the templatization of invoice formats. Supplier invoices are now scanned and stored in a Document Management System (DMS) folder. Utilizing Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) Process Automation, gate entries are automatically posted. Additionally, account payable processes such as invoice posting, credit memos, and workflows are seamlessly managed using SAP Build Process Automation tools.
Introducing a token system at the gate and implementing digital stamps for material document creation have automated manual steps, significantly reducing execution time from 2-3 hours to a mere 10-15 minutes. This optimization has eliminated redundant and error-prone manual activities, bringing
greater accuracy and efficiency to Sonalika operations.
Moreover, the digitalization efforts have provided the company with real-time visibility into its inbound logistics processes, enabling better planning, execution, monitoring, and management control. Dashboards with comprehensive insights have empowered Sonalika Tractors to make data-driven decisions and ensure streamlined operations.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Mr. Sunil Kumar, the Group CFO and Project Owner, stated:
"Implementing AP automation is a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey. This has streamlined our financial processes and will improve efficiency. This investment in automation technology will enhance inbound logistics efficiency, reducing manual effort and errors."
The successful execution of this project was made possible through the expertise and guidance of Mr. Vikas Yadav (Head - IT Applications and Digitalisation) said:
“Implementing SBPA with OCR in our Gate Entry & Invoice Process project has been a transformation Project & we are front runner in utilizing these cutting edge technology in Tractor industry & large manufacturing setup. I appreciate our Implementation Partner Crave InfoTech for their BTP Expertise, impeccable efforts and unwavering support, which made the AP automation effortless and efficient”
Gaurav Sharma, the Project Manager and Tech Lead from Sonalika Tractors, also mentioned:
“We are now experiencing enhanced operational efficiency, improved accuracy, and significant time savings across various business processes. The automation capabilities provided by SAP Build Process Automation have already begun to yield tangible benefits. Crave InfoTech played a pivotal role in making our AP automation journey at Sonalika easy and seamless. I acknowledge their professionalism and dedicated efforts that led to exceptional results”
Sonalika collaborated with Crave InfoTech, a global fast-growing tech company specializing in SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), Digital Supply Chain, and Industry 4.0 digital initiatives, as its technology partner. Crave InfoTech's deep expertise in these areas enabled them to support Sonalika in their pursuit of process automation and digitalization.
Shrikant Nistane, CEO of Crave InfoTech, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, stating:
"At Crave InfoTech, we constantly strive to innovate and push the boundaries of process automation, utilizing the power of BTP and industry-specific intelligence. It has been a pleasure collaborating with Sonalika, a company that shares our passion for tech-driven process improvement. Leveraging our expertise in Digital Supply Chain and enterprise intelligence, we were able to bring this Industry 4.0 and SBPA vision to reality."
About Sonalika:
Sonalika is a leading tractor manufacturer in India. The company holds the distinction of being the number one tractor exports brand, providing customized tractors and farm equipment to farmers worldwide. With its advanced tractors and farm implements, Sonalika has gained the trust of more than 14 lakh farmers across 140 countries. Its farmer-centric approach has earned the brand numerous awards. Sonalika offers a wide range of tractors, from 20-120 HP, all manufactured in the world's top integrated tractor manufacturing plant located in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Dedicated to supporting farmers, Sonalika Tractors is the only tractor brand to be a part of NITI Aayog's initiative for doubling farmers' income.
About Crave InfoTech:
Crave InfoTech is a global tech company with expertise in SAP RISE, SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), and digital supply chain solutions. They are widely recognized for their proficiency in areas such as Digital Supply Chain, Industry 4.0, and Enterprise Mobility Enablement. With a strong global presence, Crave InfoTech enables Manufacturing, Automobile, Oil & Gas, Life Sciences, and various other businesses to optimize operations and achieve seamless connectivity across their enterprise. Their quick-to-deploy solutions empower organizations to drive innovation and make real-time decisions.
