KBC Tools & Machinery's Multi Million Dollar Excess Inventory Clearance Keeps the Founder's Daughter Tossing and Turning

Team KBC picks from millions of dollars of discounted overstock. Sheila Bass, Paula's Mother and KBC Chairman of the Board, after being told of the huge clearance sale and deep discounts.

Karel Bass, Founder of KBC, has been gone for 23 years, but Paula Bass, Daughter and President is scared of an angry ghost as she slashes prices up to 60%.

I've just got to believe that my father would understand that putting North America to work, one discounted tool at a time, is better than all that M.R.O. stock on our shelves to count next year.” — Paula Bass, Daughter and President