KBC Tools & Machinery's Multi Million Dollar Excess Inventory Clearance Keeps the Founder's Daughter Tossing and Turning
Karel Bass, Founder of KBC, has been gone for 23 years, but Paula Bass, Daughter and President is scared of an angry ghost as she slashes prices up to 60%.
I've just got to believe that my father would understand that putting North America to work, one discounted tool at a time, is better than all that M.R.O. stock on our shelves to count next year.”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KBC Tools & Machinery announces a sale of millions of dollars of excess inventory, beginning now.
— Paula Bass, Daughter and President
KBC Tools & Machinery has been around now since 1965 – heck in 2025 we’ll be 60 years in business. We built our business on inventory – having what the metalworking industry wants and needs, and on time.
Just like we all love our kids, at KBC we sure love our inventory – great products from great manufacturers capable of taking an idea to greatness with the addition of the ingenuity and skills of our clients. Paula's father, Karel Bass, liked to pour any profits back into the business by buying more inventory at the end of each year. Not only did we save on taxes, but we bulked up our purchasing for even better deals. He even liked to spend part of every day in the warehouse counting inventory, but that joy of counting inventory certainly did not get passed down to the next generation.
Well, one can only imagine that after almost 60 years in business and 7 locations, we have a bit of excess inventory to put it mildly. Millions of dollars of excess inventory. Still good products from great manufacturers waiting for you a metalworker, tool and die maker, CNC machinist, hobbyist, craftsman, or journeyman to turn ideas into products and solutions. And just like our kids need to finally leave the house after years of us taking care of them, our excess inventory needs to find new homes and new purposes. The President's 18 year old twin daughters are leaving home for university in fall, so it’s not only our tools that are moving out!
While our purchasing and management teams are sitting here in shock as we cut the prices from 25-60% off perfectly good products, we can’t just stop thinking that this is great news for the metalworking industry. Those that take some time to let their fingers peruse their passion for product, their love of tools, will be well rewarded with the friggin’ amazing deals awaiting them. So many possibilities, so many tools, so little time: cutting tools, carbide tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, precision measuring & inspection, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery.
The really good stuff is going to get picked sooner than one can say, “I must have that!”, so the time is NOW! We know that many metalworkers and tool aficionados have put off buying a special tool because of the price, can’t justify the want over the needs, think they might only use it a few times – but they know in their heart of hearts, that every tool has a purpose, and if they had it in their collection they are going to use it to make money, save time, or just enjoy the heck out of.
So, settle in and take a look through some amazing deals: www.kbctools.com/products/search/InventoryClearance. Some examples of these crazy offers from 25-60% off KBC's already low prices include: flat stock, drills (spade, taper shank, core, oil hole, metric, high speed, taper length), end mills (hog, cobalt, threaded shank), reamers (chucking, straight & spiral flute, taper shank, expansion, bridge, shell), taps (CNC, special thread, pulley), drill jig bushings, boring bars, gear cutters, saws (slotting, sidechip, hacksaw), dies (high speed, carbon, thread chasers, right and left hand), carbide inserts, collets, flat stock, milling cutters, and more. Products from world class manufacturers, such as: Allied, Arco, Cedarberg, Coilhose, Dorian, Garr, Korloy, Mitutoyo, Niagara Cutter, Precision Twist Drill, Starrett, Titex, Toolmex, Vardex, Yuasa, and many more, plus quality imports.
Dad’s going to roll over in his grave, but it’s time to say, “Let the sale begin!” Happy hunting and many thanks for taking advantage of KBC's stockpile of metalworking tools and accessories and huge discounts.
Paula and Team KBC
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA;
