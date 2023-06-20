VIA Integrates VIA WorkX Connect Cloud with VIA Mobile360 Forklift Safety System 3PD Package
Enabling warehouse managers to harness the power of digital transformation is an integral part of our vision”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • Enables the real-time capture and analysis of rich forklift fleet operational data, including safety alerts, vehicle usage, vehicle inspection, and driver behavior.
• Allows managers to make informed decisions in a timely and effective manner using a single dashboard.
• Free and Pro VIA WorkX Connect accounts are available to suit diverse business needs and budgets.
In a significant boost to the digital transformation of warehouse operations, VIA Technologies, Inc has announced the integration of the VIA WorkX Connect Cloud Management Service with the VIA Mobile360 FSS (Forklift Safety System) 3PD Package.
This development demonstrates the company’s relentless commitment to improving safety and enhancing efficiency in warehouse and industrial environments. It enables the delivery of real-time safety alerts, video feeds, and detailed vehicle usage and operator behavior data captured by forklifts equipped with the VIA Mobile360 FSS directly to the VIA WorkX Connect Cloud. The result is a holistic view of forklift operations displayed in a single dashboard, enabling warehouse managers to make informed decisions in a timely and effective manner. Highlights include:
• Safety Alerts: side and rear pedestrian detection incidents; and geofencing. Snapshots of each incident are automatically taken by the appropriate camera and stored on the cloud for further analysis. Video retrieval is available for further analysis of events and accidents.
• Vehicle Usage: including average and actual utilization trends, real-time location tracking, driver and trip records, and safety alerts.
• Vehicle Inspection: including inspection report submission rates and vehicle health and reliability checklists based on OSHA guidelines.
• Driver Behavior: including vehicles driven, hours spent driving, and safety alerts.
“Enabling warehouse managers to harness the power of digital transformation is an integral part of our vision,” stated Richard Brown, VP of International Marketing at VIA Technologies, Inc. "The integration of the VIA WorkX Connect Cloud with the VIA Mobile360 Forklift Safety System 3PD Package underlines our commitment to taking forklift safety and efficiency to the next level.”
VIA Mobile360 Forklift Safety System 3PD Package
The VIA Mobile360 FSS 3PD Package prevents pedestrian collisions and injuries in busy warehouse and industrial environments using one rear and two side AI-powered people detection cameras. The system supports a 240° – 300° people detection zone and covers an area of between four and five meters. The detection area can be configured with either a single zone (critical) or two zones (warning and critical) using the VIA WorkX smartphone app. A variety of voice, sound, and visual alerts are available and can also be configured by the app. A 4G wireless module and card reader are required for VIA WorkX Connect Cloud connectivity.
VIA WorkX Connect Cloud Management Service
The VIA WorkX Connect Cloud Management Service is available with all VIA Mobile360 FSS 2PD and 3PD Packages, enabling managers to monitor vehicle utilization, driver behavior, and a host of other metrics of all the forklifts in their fleet using a single dashboard. VIA WorkX Connect Cloud also provides real-time alerts of safety events so that immediate action can be taken in response to them.
Two versions of the VIA WorkX Connect Cloud Management Service are available to suit diverse business needs and budgets. The Free Account supports unlimited vehicle registration, two administrator accounts, 1GB data per connected vehicle, dashboard statistics, and vehicle and driver management features. The Pro Account provides additional benefits including live tracking, unlimited video uploads, digitized inspection reports, and geofencing.
About VIA Technologies, Inc.
VIA Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in the design and development of intelligent automotive, industrial, building, and edge solutions for the most demanding use cases and deployment environments. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, VIA operates a global network that links the high-tech centers of the US, Asia, and Europe and spans a customer base that includes many of the world’s leading hi-tech, manufacturing, and transportation enterprises.
