VIA Labs Announces USB-IF Certified USB Power Delivery 3.1 EPR Silicon

VL108 is a USB PD3.1 Controller supporting up to 240W charging capabilityTAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI), a leading supplier of USB4®, SuperSpeed USB, and USB Power Delivery Controllers, today announced that the VL108 USB PD 3.1 and DP Alt-mode controller achieved USB-IF certification for USB Power Delivery 3.1 with support for Extended Power Range (EPR). VIA Lab's VL108 is now listed on the USB-IF Integrator's List under TID: 9064.
With the release of the USB Power Delivery 3.1 specification's EPR functionality, the maximum charging rate of USB Type-C was increased from 100W to 240W. Previously, the 100W limit was sufficient for smaller laptops, but higher-powered 15" or larger models with discrete graphics cards often relied on proprietary charging schemes. As certified USB Power Delivery 3.1 silicon with support for EPR becomes available, many vendors are preparing to launch products featuring the new charging modes by the end of the year.
VIA Lab's VL108 is one of the first general-purpose USB PD 3.1 and DP Alt-mode controllers to achieve USB-IF certification for EPR. It is intended for USB Type-C® peripherals and has been optimized for multi-function docks with charge-through functionality. With an integrated USB Type-C charging upstream-facing port, VL108 can enable video output from a host system using USB4 or DP Alt-mode while simultaneously providing power to the host. VL108 also features two integrated USB Type-C dual-role downstream-facing ports that can connect to a USB PD power adapter for charging functionality, a USB Type-C device for data transfers, or even a USB Type-C video converter. All ports support EPR, enabling up to 48V at 5A (240W) operation.
About VIA Labs, Inc.
VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI) is a leading supplier of USB4, SuperSpeed USB and USB Power Delivery Controllers, based on the latest USB-IF Standards. A subsidiary VIA Technologies, Inc., VLI leverages its expertise in analog circuit design, high-speed serial interfaces, and systems integration to create a rich product portfolio that includes USB Host, Hub, and Device controllers in addition to USB PD and charging controllers. VIA Labs, Inc. has demonstrated technology and industry leadership through Standards Development and bringing newly developed USB Technologies to market. www.via-labs.com
