VIA Introduces RAM® Mounts Kit for VIA Mobile360 Forklift Safety System
Featuring robust construction and reliable locking mechanisms, the mounts prevent unwanted movement by securely holding mounted devices in position.
TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • Boosts system stability in the most demanding warehouse, industrial, and construction operating environments
— Richard Brown, VP of International Marketing at VIA Technologies, Inc.
• Comprises five RAM® Mounts for securely holding the system, display, and three cameras in position
• Ensures effortless installation on combustion-engine and electric forklifts of all types
VIA Technologies, Inc. today announced a new RAM® Mounts Kit for the VIA Mobile360 FSS (Forklift Safety System) to enhance stability and performance when the system is in operation by reducing shock and vibration.
The kit includes five RAM® Mounts for the system, display, and three cameras, and is available for all VIA Mobile360 FSS 2PD and 3PD Packages. Additional VESA plates are also required.
Featuring robust construction and reliable locking mechanisms, RAM® Mounts prevent unwanted movement, securely holding mounted devices in position. The flexible mounting options, adjustable arms, and attachment mechanisms offered by the mounts ensure that the VIA Mobile360 FSS can be effortlessly installed on combustion-engine and electric forklifts of all types.
“With the introduction of the RAM® Mounts Kit for the VIA Mobile360 FSS, we are continuing to raise the bar for forklift safety,” said Richard Brown, VP of International Marketing at VIA Technologies, Inc. “With their durable and versatile design, the mounts ensure smooth system operation in the most demanding warehouse, industrial, and construction environments.”
About the VIA Mobile360 Forklift Safety System
The VIA Mobile360 FSS prevents pedestrian collisions and injuries in busy warehouse and industrial environments with its support for pinpoint people detection and driver fatigue, smoking, and phone usage alerts. This smart and reliable IP67-rated system is available in a variety of packages and configurations to meet diverse operational safety scenarios and has been adopted by leading global enterprises across a diverse array of industries, including chemicals, auto manufacturing, food and beverages, and one of the world’s busiest harbors.
About RAM® Mounts
RAM® Mounts is a leading provider of rugged mounting solutions for vehicles. With their durable and versatile design, RAM® Mounts ensures that devices stay in place even in rough terrains or high-vibration environments, offering convenience and safety for drivers. Their products are known for durability, ease of use, and adaptability in various industries and environments.
About VIA Technologies, Inc.
VIA Technologies, Inc is a global leader in the design and development of intelligent automotive, industrial, building, and edge solutions for the most demanding use cases and deployment environments. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, VIA operates a global network that links the high-tech centers of the US, Asia, and Europe and spans a customer base that includes many of the world’s leading hi-tech, manufacturing, and transportation enterprises.
