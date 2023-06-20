Flint Monarchs stop St. Louis from surging, defends homecourt 81-66
2022 Finals MVP Sparkle Taylor scorers 17 second half points in her season debut.
We have many weapons and a team full of stars, but it's my job to get everyone on the same page and performing at a high level.”FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flint Monarchs defeated its cross-country rival, the St. Louis Surge 81-66 and picked up their fourth consecutive win of the season.
— Drey Wynn
“I was not pleased with how we played in the first half but in the locker room during halftime I took sole responsibility for that, I also emphasized the need for a tale of two halves and that a key change to the lineup was forthcoming in the second half,” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.
Flint Northwestern high-school product Sparkle Taylor led the Monarchs with 21 points (17 points in the second half), Ameryst Alston scored 15 points, Micaela Kelly registered 14 points, Asia Boyd recorded 12 points and eight rebounds, and Aliyah Mayzek chipped in 10 points.
“The Surge is very good team and the game was much closer than the score indicates, I knew that veteran Head Coach Petra Jackson would have the Surge up for the challenge,” said Wynn.
Emmonie Bates posted a game high 25 points to lead the Surge.
Game notes from Saturday: The Monarchs held the biggest lead at 17 points and had 30 points from the bench/reserve players.
Team notes Sunday: The Flint Monarchs (4-0) and the St. Louis Surge (0-2), are both members of the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA).
Flint will square off at home against the Wisconsin Glo on Saturday June 24 at 2 p.m.
The Monarchs home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.
General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.
For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.
ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS
The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.
