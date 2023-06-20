Dr. Valerie Ginsburg, M.D. is Among the First Doctors in the U.S. to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.0 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Valerie Ginsburg, Owner and Medical Director of Optimal Women's Health in Denver, CO, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Ginsburg strives to enhance her patients’ quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results.
After more than 10 years as an employed physician serving the Denver metro area, Dr. Ginsburg wanted to bring new opportunities to the women's communities of the area and opened her own practice in August 2014.
Optimal Women's Health provides honest, compassionate care that empowers women to take an active role in their own health.
When it comes to a woman's health care needs, Dr. Ginsburg practices evidence-based medicine that brings her patients more than just gynecology care, but also an opportunity to improve their day-to-day health.
Throughout her career, Dr. Valerie Ginsburg has demonstrated exceptional dedication to her patients' well-being. Her approach to specialty combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with her patients, she ensures that they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.
Because of her dedication to patient education, Dr. Ginsburg is also the recent recipient of the TOPDOCS Healthcare Impact Award. She has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars and workshops to raise awareness about women’s health conditions. By sharing her expertise with both healthcare professionals and the general public, she has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in Denver and beyond.
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
