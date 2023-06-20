The world’s most undervalued and overhyped places – ranked by Rough Guides readers

Discover where to go – and where to avoid – this summer.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travellers might want to think again about heading to Stonehenge to celebrate the upcoming summer solstice, on 21st June. According to one unimpressed reader, this famous prehistoric monument is “just a pile of stones”.

Indeed, when Rough Guides readers were polled about the places that left them feeling flat and their top travel secrets, they weren’t shy about voicing their opinions!

Whether you agree with them or not, these ratings make for fascinating and funny reading for any travel lover:

The world’s most overhyped tourist attractions

The world’s most underrated holiday destinations

According to Rough Guides’ readers:

- Four of the 10 most underrated places in the world are in South America

- The world’s most undervalued country is (shh!) incredible Indonesia

- Three of the world’s 10 most overhyped tourist spots are in Paris (ouch)

- The world’s most disappointing tourist spot is right here in the UK, criticised by one reader for being “soooo small!”

Rough Guides CEO René Frey says:

“I love hearing from our readers about their travel experiences – and they certainly don’t hold back! The results of our latest polls make for fascinating reading, and I’m sure everyone who loves travel will have an opinion on the rankings. The list of underrated places is the perfect source of travel inspiration for this summer’s trips. On the other hand, it’s interesting that Stonehenge left so many readers feeling unimpressed. This goes to show that Rough Guides readers are looking for authentic, immersive travel experiences, away from tourist traps – and that’s exactly what we strive to provide for them.”

