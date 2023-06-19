Submit Release
Asia Boyd repeats as Player of the Week, has Flint atop of the GWBA

Asia Boyd shoot floater over defenders

Boyd soars through a group of defenders for a layup

Boyd drops pass through a group of defenders

— Drey Wynn
FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Boyd of the Flint Monarchs was voted Player of the Week for Week 2 in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA), the voting was based on league games played June 5 through June 11.

In a double header, Boyd registered 20 points, in Saturday’s contest against the Kansas City Crossover, the Monarchs won 103-45. Boyd also scored a game high 27 points in Sunday’s contest against the Crossover, the Monarchs won 105-54.

“Asia’s performance this season has set herself apart from the pack, she has established herself early as a top player in this league” said Drey Wynn, Head Coach and General Manager.

The former Detroit Renaissance high-school product and University of Kansas player currently averages 20.5 points and 6 rebounds per game for a Flint Monarchs team with a 4-0 record.

“What makes Asia so special is that she could start on any team, however, she has embraced her role as a reserve and does what is asked of her while performing at a high level,” said Wynn.

Boyd received Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Other candidates for the GWBA Player of the Week for Week 2 were the Wisconsin Glo’s Taylor Wurtz, St. Louis Surge’s Jade Loville and KC Crossover’s Dejionae Calloway.

GWBA PLAYERS OF THE WEEK for 2023:
Week 1- Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs
Week 2- Asia Boyd, Flint Monarchs

The Flint Monarchs next game is at home against the Wisconsin Glo on Saturday June 24 at 2 p.m.

Home games will be played at Mott Community College’s Ballenger Field House, located at 1401 E. Court Street, Flint, MI, 48503.

General admission price for single game tickets is $15; season pass is $30.

For more information, visit www.flintmonarchs.com or call 989-545-0569.

ABOUT THE FLINT MONARCHS

The Flint Monarchs are an international women's professional basketball team that was founded January 14, 2011, in Flint, MI and one of four original franchises in the Global Women’s Basketball Association (GWBA). The GWBA is a women’s professional basketball league headquartered in Chicago, IL. The Monarchs have won six national championships: two in the Women's American Basketball Association (WABA) (2014 & 2015) and four in the GWBA (2016, 2017, 2018, & 2022). The Monarchs also won its first international championship at the FIBA United Cup tournament in Santiago, Dominican Republic (2022). The Flint Monarchs are dedicated to ensuring each home game has a championship level entertainment experience while showcasing the best female athletes from around the country on the court.

Drey Wynn
Flint Monarchs
+1 989-545-0569
Asia Boyd scores for Flint Monarchs

