22 Salute™ Releases New Limited Edition Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'

22 Salute Announces Exclusive Pre-Order of Handcrafted Fig-Vanilla Bourbon A Limited Edition Bourbon Supporting Veteran and First Responder Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee, the renowned provider of artisan spirits and high-altitude specialty coffees, has announced the pre-order availability of its latest offering: Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'™. This meticulously crafted, limited-edition bourbon presents a unique tasting experience designed to both delight the senses and contribute to a powerful cause.

Available in a small batch of just 150 numbered bottles, this unique opportunity for bourbon enthusiasts is not to be overlooked. Due to the limited quantity, customers are encouraged to place their orders promptly, to secure a bottle of this extraordinary spirit.

The 80-proof Fig-Vanilla Bourbon boasts a masterful blend of natural sweetness from Mission Figs and the exquisite flavor of Madagascar Vanilla beans, culminating in a taste experience that redefines expectations for bourbon whiskey. Made with all-natural ingredients and no added sugar, this spirit seamlessly melds the robust tradition of bourbon with the unexpected delight of fig and vanilla notes.

Beyond providing a unique tasting experience, each purchase of this exceptional spirit contributes to a powerful mission. 22 Salute™ is committed to addressing the pressing issue of untreated PTSD and rising suicides among Veterans and First Responders nationwide. For every bottle sold, a portion of the proceeds is donated to The Veterans Connection™, a non-profit organization dedicated to veteran and first responder mental health and suicide prevention. Each purchase helps support and honor veterans while combating the tragic reality of veteran suicide.

Eric Ranks, CEO of 22 Salute™ Spirits & Coffee 'With a Purpose'™, shares his enthusiasm for the new product, saying, "We are extremely pleased to expand our line-up with the introduction of our Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'™. By introducing a bourbon, we are able to cater to another segment of the market, thus broadening our reach and amplifying our impact in the Veteran and First Responder communities. Each sale is more than just a transaction; it's a contribution towards saving a life."

The Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'™ complements 22 Salute's™ legacy of exceptional offerings, including their 5-time award-winning vodka that has achieved the highly sought-after Double Gold status. It also joins their range of 14 High-Altitude Specialty Coffee 'With a Purpose'™, five varieties of which are smoked with Texas Mesquite Wood during the roasting process for a bold and unique flavor. Every sip contributes to 22 Salute's™ mission to create unforgettable taste experiences and make a meaningful impact.

Those interested in supporting this crucial cause while indulging in a remarkable spirit can pre-order their Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'™ today. With flat-rate shipping and an expected shipping time of 4-6 weeks, it's an easy and rewarding way to make a difference. With only 150 limited edition bottles available, this extraordinary bourbon is expected to sell out quickly.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of an exceptional bourbon experience and make a difference. Pre-order a bottle of Fig-Vanilla Bourbon 'With a Purpose'™ today at https://22salute.com/bourbon/

About 22 Salute™

22 Salute™ is an innovative spirits and coffee company that infuses purpose and passion into every product they create. Their 'With a Purpose'™ line of spirits and coffees delivers not only exceptional quality and taste, but also supports vital causes, such as veteran and first responder mental health and suicide prevention.

For more information, please visit https://22salute.com

