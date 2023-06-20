Now Tax USA RELEASES AN AMENDMENT DRAFT of A One-Page Tax System, Replacing The Income Tax System
James Carville famous for his quote, "It's the economy stupid" should have been, "It's taxes stupid".
Not since 1913 has there been a more significant Amendment. Like the fight for Freedom, do we have the courage to change the future of our Nation.”LERONA, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IT'S THE TAXES STUPID supersedes, "It's the economy stupid" quote from James Carville. So it stands to reason taxes contribute to less disposable income, not to mention the debt and deficit. Now Tax USA - The only 1% Pay As You Go Tax System is the only tax system that will support the economy, start to pay down the debt, and pay the deficit.
— Stephen D. Redden, Founder of NowTaxUSA
To put it simply, like a toll road, everyone and every business that gets on the infrastructure superhighway of the US Economy pays a little something.
AMENDMENT DRAFT:
NOW-TAX USA - 1% Pay As You Go Tax System - National Sales & Transaction Tax Amendment
PREAMBLE - In order, for all United States citizens to have an equal and fair opportunity to life, liberty, property, the pursuit of happiness, and individual sovereignty, it is time for a Tax Bill of Rights; a tax system that will fairly shift taxes to all segments of our economy.
An A-political (non-partisan) sole/single tax collection system with the least amount of rules, regulations, and laws spreading the cost of the federal budget (infrastructure, government expenses, entitlements, debt, and beneﬁts) over all segments of the economy using the largest common denominator (all/total sales, and transactions of all segments of the economy) divided into the federal budget to determine and create the lowest possible tax; To have little or no negative effect on the economy. The largest common denominator means all sales and all transactions from all segments of the economy: all citizens, non-citizens, consumers, organizations, enterprises, and businesses. (Excluding internal transfers of personal or business transactions).
Section 1: Establish NOW-TAX NSTT for collecting federal taxes at the lowest possible rate for all citizens, non-citizens, businesses, organizations, and/or enterprises residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories. Taxes will be collected at a rate of 5% or less on all sales and ﬁnancial transactions in the United States (Internal Transfer Transactions to be excluded).
Section 2: Repeal and replace the 16th Amendment and abolish all federal taxes, all current tax laws, and all associated regulations, such as income tax, estate tax, capital gains tax, excise taxes, tax exemptions, deductions, and any/all other current taxes or laws not limited to this list. It will forever be prohibited to have different tax laws for any citizens, non-citizens, businesses, organizations, and/or enterprises residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories. No taxes will be established to favor or disfavor any citizen, non-citizen, business, organization, and/or enterprise residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories.
Section 3: The NOW TAX NSTT will only collect enough taxes to balance the federal budget and/or pay the national debt. The federal budget will be derived by no greater than 5% of the (total economy of all sales and transactions (TEST) or not to exceed a federal budget cap of $5 trillion. If the collection of the TEST creates an excess of tax revenue for any quarter, the tax rate will be lowered to the federal budget as described above. The tax rate will never exceed 5% of the TEST unless by a 2/3 vote in both Houses, except for approved national emergencies. The rates may ﬂuctuate as revenue is needed and/or the TEST rises or lowers. Some industry rates may be adjusted as needed so as to not create an undue burden that would drastically affect, destabilize, or punish that segment of business or economy.
Section 4: This law does not apply to non-income of money transferred inside a citizen’s and non-citizen's direct family or a single business's, a single organization’s, and/or a single enterprise’s ﬁnancial accounts residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories in the federally-regulated bank or ﬁnancial accounts.
Section 5: Abolish all felony tax punishment, except malicious tax fraud.
Section 6: The Internal Revenue Service shall be the ofﬁcial government agency for the collection of taxes. Taxes will automatically be collected/deducted through bank deposits by the Federal Reserve System at no cost to the United States’ citizens, non-citizens, businesses, organizations, and/or enterprises residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories. All taxes collected will be overseen and managed by the Internal Revenue Service.
Section 7: All citizens, non-citizens, businesses, organizations, and/or enterprises residing and/or operating within the United States or United States Territories will be required to maintain a current U.S. bank account for the deposit of all income(s). This is not to be construed as that cash and credit card transactions will be illegal.
Section 8: The NOW-TAX NSTT is a cash system that eliminates late or delinquent taxes. Taxes are directly collected by the Federal Reserve every day from the purchasing of goods, services, and transactions. The NOW-TAX NSTT is self-enforcing. If the NOW-TAX NSTT is omitted or not collected by the provider/reseller when the sales and/or services are rendered, the NSTT will be automatically deducted from the provider's/reseller's income deposits with no exceptions.
