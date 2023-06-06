1% FLAT TAX SYSTEM Will Stop The Debt Clock

Stop The Debt Clock Younger Citizens Are Looking To Streamline

Now Tax USA announces the 1% Flat Tax System proposed Amendment/Bill is the only tax system that can start to pay down the National Debt.

Young American Citizens are looking for a streamlined tax system. NOW-TAX is the first and only 1% Flat Tax System; a new, modern, efﬁcient, simple, tax that everyone will have a skin in the game.” — Now Tax USA Founder Stephen Redden