NOW TAX Will Balance the Budget & Start To Pay Down The Debt
Choices of tax systems, income tax, consumer sales tax, VAT Tax, property tax, or sales and transaction tax.
Not all consumer sales taxes are the same, the proposed FAIR TAX consumer sales tax is based on income and the rate is higher for high-income earners, not so fair after all!”ATHENS, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After listening to all the BS, NOW TAX USA has decided to take the gloves off. Economists agree the tax that spreads the tax burden across all segments of the economy, that has the least rules and regulations, that has no political impact or little to no impact on the economy, and is the lowest tax possible is the best tax system.
— Stephen Redden - Founder NOW TAX USA
There is only one tax system that meets those requirements. Review the NOW TAX system at NowTaxUSA.com
NowTaxUSA shows concerns about the US House of Representatives falling for a National Consumer Sales Tax Scheme like the FairTax. While agreeing with a sales tax type system founder of NOW TAX - Stephen Redden is concerned as the current proposed FairTax seems to be an upside-down income tax on top-earning citizens like our current income tax system. Additionally, the FairTax only taxes citizens that are top-earners, and people under the income-poverty line pay nothing, meaning, approximately 1/2 of the citizens and all businesses pay no Federal taxes. Once again, top-earners like the landlords are paying all the rent for the tenants (people and businesses that pay no taxes).
The NOW TAX however spreads the Federal taxes over all segments of the economy so everyone, rich and poor, and all businesses pay their "real fair share" of taxes.
