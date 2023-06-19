Essential Elements Band Method Now Includes Google Classroom Integration
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hal Leonard has just announced that Essential Elements now includes Google Classroom integration within its online component, Essential Elements Interactive (EEi).
Teachers now will have the ability to connect their Google Classroom accounts via EEi providing Single-Sign On (SSO) so that students and teachers don't need a separate login for EEi. It also provides an easy setup for getting students onboarded to EEi and provides a direct connection between EEi assignments and the gradebook in Google Classroom. Google Classroom integration is free and easy to manage within EEi.
Google Classroom is an all-in-one place for teaching and learning. The easy-to-use and secure tool helps educators manage, measure, and enrich learning experiences.
EEi is the online component of Hal Leonard's Essential Elements Band and Strings methods and is available at no additional cost to anyone using an Essential Elements book. Educators can set up accounts for their classes and use them for online learning, teaching, assessment, and communication with both audio and video recording options.
For more information on Essential Elements and Essential Elements Interactive, visit the EEi blog at eeiblog.com.
Trish Dulka
