Coginiti Announces Support for Databricks Lakehouse Platform, Enhancing Data Management and Analytics Capabilities
Unlock the full potential of your data by combining the power of Coginiti’s data & analytics workspace with Databricks’ unparalleled data compute capabilities.
This integration will empower our customers to harness the full potential of their data, enabling them to make faster, more informed business decisions...”ATLANTA, GA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Coginiti, a leading provider of innovative data management and analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce its comprehensive support for the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. This integration will enable enterprises to unlock the full potential of their data by combining the power of Coginiti's data and analytics tools with Databricks' unparalleled compute capabilities.
The Databricks Lakehouse Platform, known for its scalability, reliability, and performance, has emerged as a game-changer in the field of data management. By seamlessly integrating Coginiti's cutting-edge analytics capabilities with the Lakehouse Platform, customers gain access to a comprehensive solution for data processing, data engineering, and data analyst workloads.
"We are delighted to announce the integration of Coginiti with Databricks and their Lakehouse Platform,” said Rick Hall CEO of Coginiti. "This integration will empower our customers to harness the full potential of their data, enabling them to make faster, more informed business decisions and gain a competitive edge in today's data-driven landscape."
Coginiti's analytics platform provides a range of features and functionalities to enhance data exploration, transformation, and modeling. Customers can seamlessly leverage these capabilities to process and analyze massive volumes of data through Coginiti’s connectivity with the Databricks Unity Catalog and underlying compute engines.
Key features of Coginiti's support for the Databricks Lakehouse Platform include:
1) Unity Catalog Integration
Coginiti's intuitive interface enable users to browse and discover datasets shared with them through the Unity Catalog, including Hive metastores.
2) Accelerated time-to-insights
The integration enables faster analysis and decision-making by providing a unified experience for data engineers, data analysts, and business users.
3) Improved efficiency
By combining the power of Coginiti's analytics tools with the scalability and performance of Databricks, organizations can efficiently process and analyze massive volumes of data.
4) Collaborative data workspace
With Coginiti, analytics teams can collaborate on projects, share insights, provide feedback, and leverage the full capabilities of the Lakehouse Platform to drive innovation.
5) SQL development and data quality framework
Organizations can build and test data products faster with Coginiti’s SQL development and data testing framework, CoginitiScript, empowering data professionals to modularize, reuse, and test code leveraging software engineering best practices.
Coginiti’s support of Databricks Lakehouse Platform is immediately available to all existing and new customers. To learn more about the integration and its benefits, please visit: https://www.coginiti.co/databases/databricks/.
About Coginiti:
Coginiti is a leading provider of data analytics solutions, helping organizations unlock the true potential of their data. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, Coginiti delivers innovative analytics solutions that drive actionable insights and enable data-driven decision-making.
