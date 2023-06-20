Crowley to Offer TBS ScanEZ Library Scanning Software on Zeutschel Overhead Book Scanners
The new software will offer increased integration with library systems and unmatched capture ease for new and existing owners of the 15000 book scanners.
“Zeutschel scanners have a long history with the self-service library community. We support...and celebrate this expansion of our award-winning scan technology with TBS software in North America.”FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowley Company (Crowley) is pleased to announce the pairing of award-winning ScanEZ software from Today’s Business Solutions (TBS) with the library-favorite self-service overhead book scanner, the Zeutschel OS 15000 Comfort. The partnership offers those in the library, academic and other patron research and Interlibrary Loan (ILL) spaces expanded connectivity between scanners within their institution and elevated ease-of-use for researchers.
The two companies will be debuting the OS 15000 with ScanEZ software at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL, June 22-27, 2023.
A New Way for Libraries to Scan
Together, the OS 15000 overhead book scanner powered by ScanEZ software offers libraries and other research institutions the best of all worlds: high-quality imaging; user-friendly features; full-scale reporting and consistency capabilities.
“The OS 15000 scanner with ScanEZ opens up a whole new realm for libraries,” notes Matt McCabe, vice-president of Crowley’s sales and marketing. “The software is recognized throughout the library community for its convenient, straightforward operation. When paired with the Zeutschel’s remarkable image quality and gentle material capture, this partnership becomes extremely advantageous for library teams looking to provide a superior capture tool that is compatible with their other ScanEZ-operated scanners.”
Vice-president of TBS, Lou Flavio adds, “We are tremendously excited about our latest partnership. The Crowley Company enjoys the same respect and has received similar accolades to the ones we have received within our industry.“ He adds, “Both companies work very hard for that recognition. The added scanning capabilities driven by our ScanEZ software will provide a solution to the library market, which has become unique and more robust every year. Adding these Zeutschel scanners will increase our resources to support scanning in all capacities of the library world.”
About the Zeutschel Overhead Book Scanners
Since its release in 2011, the Zeutschel OS 15000 overhead book scanner has been employed in countless prestigious universities, state, public and private libraries across the globe. Combining effortless scanning and state-of-the-art capture mechanics, the OS 15000 scanner has proven to be a great resource for both researchers and staff to capture true-to-life digital images of books, magazines, periodicals, photos and other media.
Crowley, the preferred distributor for the widely recognized Zeutschel GmbH brand overhead and archival scanners in North America, has had the pleasure of installing and supporting clients such as Baylor University, Daughters of the American Revolution Library, Indiana State Library and many more. The OS 15000 is a six-time Modern Library Awards (MLA) winner, an acknowledgment that is voted on by scanner owners and library end-users.
“Zeutschel scanners have a long history with the self-service library community,” Joerg Vogler, President of Zeutschel GmbH, voiced. “We support, encourage and celebrate this expansion of our award-winning scan technology with TBS’ software in North America.
Beyond convenient capture and ease-of-use, the OS 15000 affords institutions a way to minimize damage to their original materials through a safe overhead design and increase material access through ILL compatibility.
About the ScanEZ Software
TBS’ ScanEZ interface facilitates unparalleled ease-of-use for students, researchers and patrons as well as insight into equipment statistics for all scanners using the platform within an institution (a highlight for records staff and information technology managers).
ScanEZ is built to welcome and support visitors of all languages, cultures and creeds by offering multilingual menus, translation services (translate scanned text from one language to another) and accessibility features such as magnification, narration and high-contrast interface scheme. Easy-to-follow training videos make operation a breeze for all that approach the scanner, from the first visit to the last. An ABBYY Fine Reader Optical Character Recognition (OCR) engine offers users the ability to create fast, accurate text-searchable documents. The software also offers intuitive image enhancement, image sharing connections such as email, save to USB, send to Cloud services and more.
The ScanEZ interface connects to a web portal for library staff to view and assess centralized reports as a standard. Auto-generated reporting capabilities help staff understand the scanning habits of patrons, reconciliation of billed services and keep track of various other statistics. A remote management dashboard provides instant access to all ScanEZ stations in your institution, all from your desk or mobile device.
Visit Booths 5038 and 4640 at ALA Annual Conference to Demo the OS 15000 with ScanEZ Software
TBS and Crowley will be debuting the OS 15000 with ScanEZ software to attendees at the ALA Annual Conference in Chicago, IL on June 22-27th. Visit TBS’s booth, 5038, in the exhibition hall to demo for yourself! The Crowley Company will also be exhibiting at the conference in booth 4640 and showcasing solutions for archival overhead and microfilm capture as well as patron universal film scanners for patrons researching data on microfilm, slides, negatives, microfiche and other transparent media.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
About Today’s Business Solutions (TBS)
Today’s Business Solutions, established in 1991, is a software and hardware solutions provider specializing in the Public Library and Higher Education markets. TBS provides BookScan Stations, Print Management, MyPC Computer booking and Web-Based Printing Portals as well as a full line of payment devices. In addition to being an equipment provider, TBS provides: Sales Support, Technical Support and can custom design support and implementation programs to meet any customer’s requirements.
