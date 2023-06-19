Right Now from the multi-talented DJ, host and MC DJ Le Pash
Track Title: Right Now Genre: Commercial House Launch Date: 16th June 2023 ISRC Code: QZK6M2398927LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MC/Host/DJ Le Pash drops his brand new track ‘Right Now’ featuring LIANN (Henry Hacking ‘Made Up My Mind’/ Kenan Waters ‘Take Me Home’) and produced by Darren Martyn (Tom Zanetti - You Want Me).
‘Right Now’ is a catchy and infectious Pop/House summer vibe. Le Pash brings hook after hook in his flows and LIANN brings her current soulful vocal to the chorus. Le Pash says “I wanted to bring something fresh and new to house! Big hooks and catchy verses and a monstrous beat! So here I am with my new single”.
Le Pash is no stranger to the music scene he has worked alongside the likes of DJ EZ, PIONEER, SHORTEE BLITZ, RAMSEY AND FENN, PIED PIPER, DJ LUCK AND MC NEAT, MC ULTRA, MC CREED, B-LIVE, MISTEEQ, SO SOLID CREW, OXIDE & NEUTRINO, MC SKIBADEE & SHABBA D, HEARTLESS CREW, DJ IRONIK, N-DUBZ just to name a few and regularly attended North Cyprus and Ayia Napa to DJ/MC and Host in the Islands busiest and biggest clubs and regularly tours with Cappella as their 2nd MC.
‘Right Now’ is now available on all streaming platforms.
Contact DJ Le Pash at djlepash@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!
https://www.instagram.com/le_pash/
https://www.facebook.com/lepashents
https://twitter.com/le_pash
https://www.tiktok.com/@le_pash
https://soundcloud.com/le_pash
David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here