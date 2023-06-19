Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,979 in the last 365 days.

Right Now from the multi-talented DJ, host and MC DJ Le Pash

DJ Le Pash

Right Now

Track Title: Right Now Genre: Commercial House Launch Date: 16th June 2023 ISRC Code: QZK6M2398927

LONDON, UK, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MC/Host/DJ Le Pash drops his brand new track ‘Right Now’ featuring LIANN (Henry Hacking ‘Made Up My Mind’/ Kenan Waters ‘Take Me Home’) and produced by Darren Martyn (Tom Zanetti - You Want Me).

‘Right Now’ is a catchy and infectious Pop/House summer vibe. Le Pash brings hook after hook in his flows and LIANN brings her current soulful vocal to the chorus. Le Pash says “I wanted to bring something fresh and new to house! Big hooks and catchy verses and a monstrous beat! So here I am with my new single”.

Le Pash is no stranger to the music scene he has worked alongside the likes of DJ EZ, PIONEER, SHORTEE BLITZ, RAMSEY AND FENN, PIED PIPER, DJ LUCK AND MC NEAT, MC ULTRA, MC CREED, B-LIVE, MISTEEQ, SO SOLID CREW, OXIDE & NEUTRINO, MC SKIBADEE & SHABBA D, HEARTLESS CREW, DJ IRONIK, N-DUBZ just to name a few and regularly attended North Cyprus and Ayia Napa to DJ/MC and Host in the Islands busiest and biggest clubs and regularly tours with Cappella as their 2nd MC.

‘Right Now’ is now available on all streaming platforms.

Contact DJ Le Pash at djlepash@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

https://www.instagram.com/le_pash/

https://www.facebook.com/lepashents

https://twitter.com/le_pash

https://www.tiktok.com/@le_pash

https://soundcloud.com/le_pash

David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+44 7552 531612
email us here

You just read:

Right Now from the multi-talented DJ, host and MC DJ Le Pash

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more