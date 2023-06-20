Dolphin & Bee Nicolas of Palm Beach Lisa Pamintuan, President, Worldipi.com Dolphin & Bee Citrus Lip Balm Dolphin & Bee Spearmint Lip Balm

Introducing Dolphin & Bee's Hilariously Hydrating & Sun-Blocking Skincare - "Don't Worry Bee Happy" & "Mind Our Beeswax"

The Dolphin & Bee collection...can mix fun and glamour while always preserving the quality that is the hallmark of our brands.” — Lisa Pamintuan

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin & Bee division of Nicolas of Palm Beach is filled with excitement as they introduce their latest season line that aims to provide excellent benefits for the skin. In the 2023/2024 season, a whimsically delightful range of lip balms, body lotions, and sunscreens is being launched, featuring charmingly cheeky slogans like "Don't Worry Bee Happy" and "Mind Our Beeswax." These product lines not only bring a sense of humor but also emphasize the non-irritating and beneficial properties of natural beeswax.

Nicolas of Palm Beach's luxury skincare division welcomes everyone to indulge in skincare, find amusement, and be part of the hive of happy customers. According to Lisa Pamintuan, owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach, “The Dolphin & Bee collection allows our iconic brand to offer fine products to a broader audience, appealing to demographic bases that appreciate a blend of fun and glamour, while always maintaining the quality that is the hallmark of our brands.”

Don't Worry Bee Happy Sunscreens:

Sun protection has never been so joyful. The "Don't Worry Bee Happy" sunscreens provide carefree moments under the sun, knowing that the skin is protected by the safest and most natural defense system provided by Mother Nature. Beeswax, the hero ingredient, acts as an all-natural shield, preserving moisture and preventing damage from harmful UV rays. It also brings a sunshiny disposition as an added bonus. Embrace the state-of-mind of "Don't Worry Bee Happy" and enjoy the sun with confidence.

Mind Our Beeswax Lip Balms & Body Lotions:

If a skincare line that combines the benefits of natural beeswax with clever humor is something desired, Dolphin & Bee has it covered (lips, legs, and more). The "Mind our Beeswax" lip balms and body lotions are formulated to showcase the non-irritating, hypoallergenic, and ultra-moisturizing properties of beeswax.

Beeswax creates a humidity barrier that prevents skin from drying out during hot summers and cool winters. Additionally, it possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties to maintain the skin's naturally calm, smooth, and beautiful state. All of this without clogging pores? Our hearts are filled with joy.

Join the enjoyable experience for the tender, loving care offered by Dolphin & Bee's luxuriously soothing and entertaining skincare range. Because sometimes, laughter truly works wonders – even in skincare.