WEINER MID-YEAR REPORT ANNOUNCES MAJOR PAPER ARTICLES & TV-RADIO ON ELECTION, ISSUES, NAMES NEW POLICY ANALYSTS
Former White House and Congress spokesman Robert Weiner issued a "mid-year report" which lays out TV-radio interviews and newspaper op-eds by him and his team for 2023 through mid-June.
TV-RADIO 2023 Selections to date:
• June 12, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed on British TalkTV Network concerning US presidential election issues and entries to date, host Rosanna Lockwood, producer Liam Askin.
• May 17, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed on 5/17/2023 aired 5/20/2023 by Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio Alan Nathan Show 200 stations concerning debt ceiling
• May 5, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on Great Britain News GBNews.UK -- by host Nigel Farage. Bob was invited respondent to Farage's "world exclusive" interview of former President Trump
• April 25, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on Great Britain News GBNews.UK -- by host Nigel Farage -- on President Biden's re-election campaign announcement
• April 9, 2023 -- Robert Weiner interviewed live on GBNews.UK -- "President Biden in Ireland"
• April 9, 2023 -- Sebastian Gorka and Robert Weiner clash over Trump" on GBNews.UK -- Host is Andrew Doyle and the other guest is Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Trump.
• April 1, 2023 -- Bob Weiner & Dr Jan Halper Hayes debate the indictments on GBNews.UK
• March 22, 2023 -- Bob interviewed live by Neil Oliver on GB News (British radio) about January 6 and Mike Pence's positive role for democracy
• February 23, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on "Silk or Joe" 170 stations with host Joseph Patterson on Main Street Radio Network, discussed opeds on International enforcement against abuse (in Stars and Stripes and H1 -- top oped in the U.S.-- in OpEdNews) and Self Driving Cars Safety Failures (Detroit News), Bob and Sophia Hosford co-authors of both articles.
• February 13, 2023 -- Bob interviewed on Main Street Radio 200 stations by host Joseph Patterson on Alan Nathan Show about our Stars and Stripes Abuse as War Weapon article, H1 #1 oped ranking by OpEdNews, article by Bob and Sophia Hosford
• February 7, 2023 -- Bob interviewed live on LBC radio ("Leading Britain's Conversation"), Great Britain, host Ben Kentish, immediately following Biden State of the Union
Op-Eds 2023-- Some articles so far in 2023:
***May 31, 2023: There is Middle Ground on Police Reform. Scott, Booker Must Finish the Job by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky in The Post and Courier
***April 7, 2023: Better Protocols Needed to Keep Classified Documents Out of the Wrong House by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola in the Indianapolis Star
There are major differences between the documents held by Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
***February 24, 2023: Questions for House Oversight Chair James Comer from Bob Weiner, Former Spokesman Govt Operations & Oversight Committee by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola in OpEdNews (ranked H2, #2 op-ed nationwide)
***February 23, 2023: Leaders Should Listen to Sanders' Points on Inflation by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel in the Manchester Journal
***February 21, 2023: In the Olympics, Age is No Excuse for Cheating by Robert Weiner and Lexi Meola in OpEdNews
***February 18, 2023: Social Security Still in Danger Despite Biden State of Union Success by Robert Weiner and Henry Deng in OpEdNews
Congress should be aware that Social Security and Medicare are no longer secure politically. As people face economic insecurity as inflation continues, Congress must keep its act together and truly protect, not diminish, Social Security.
***February 17, 2023: Civil Rights, Critical Race Theory, African American Studies AP Attacks Are New Jim Crow as Black History Month is Underway by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford in the PuLSE Institute
Civil rights denials, Critical Race Theory (CRT) downing, book bans, and African American Studies AP Attacks by some political leaders -- denying the importance of actual history -- are like a New Jim Crow as Black History Month is underway.
***February 5, 2023: Self-Driving Cars Still Need Drivers. It's Dangerous to Say Otherwise by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford in The Detroit News
Tests and numbers indicate there is no good reason to push technology that cannot yet perform as advertised. The prioritization of sales over safety is plaguing many industries, but doing so in the autonomous vehicle industry is particularly dangerous.
***February 2, 2023: Will Insurrections Be the Norm in Global Politics? Brazil, with Ex-President Bolsonaro in Orlando, Shows it's Becoming Dangerously Possible by Robert Weiner and Parker Treichel in the Orlando Sentinel, ranked H1 (#1 op-ed nationwide) by OpEdNews
***January 26, 2023: Article on Wartime abuses by Robert Weiner and Sophia Hosford in Stars and Stripes, ranked H1 (#1 op-ed nationwide) by OpEdNews
***Bob announced that "a spectacular new group of interns/policy analysts have joined the team for the summer" and everyone should "stay tuned for an amazing group of articles to come." THE NEW INTERNS/POLICY-RESEARCH ANALYSTS-OPED WRITERS are Annie Cayer, Katie Smith, Jayna Kuklin, Dante Masucci, and Charlyn Chu. Weiner exclaimed, "Get ready!"
Weiner thanked Ben Lasky for this compilation, cited his "seven years of invaluable leadership on the team as onsite director and the Bluestein Family Foundation Senior Policy Analyst." Bob also thanked CIO Jay Wind, the RWA/SFC IT Director, for his "amazing work in getting everything online, often doing the impossible."
Weiner won the National Press Club President's Award for creating and directing the program recruiting and mentoring young journalists from colleges across the country as bylined oped co-authors in major media. There are over 1000 published articles to date: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds
