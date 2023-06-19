LATERRAS R. WHITFIELD, “DEAR FUTURE WIFEY” PODCAST, HONORED AS TELLY WINNER IN THE 44TH ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS
LATERRAS R. WHITFIELD, “DEAR FUTURE WIFEY” PODCAST, HONORED AS TELLY WINNER IN THE 44TH ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS
The relationship podcast has received two Telly Awards to honor its ability to “Break Through the Static” with innovative, inclusive and disruptive creativity.
It's a great honor to be recognized by industry professionals for the hard work I invest into the craft of the ‘Dear Future Wifey' Podcast. Thank you to the Tellys for finding value in my content.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Laterras R. Whitfield, host of the top-rated, always trending, and often viral relationship podcast, “Dear Future Wifey,” has been selected as a Telly Winner in the prestigious 44th Annual Telly Awards. Presented with the Silver Award in the "2023 General-Podcast" category and the Bronze Award in the "2023 Craft-Most Viral" category for the unforgettable "wig fail" episode, featuring the brilliant comedian, Whitney LaBelle Davis, Laterras’ win caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.
“The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as the Dear Future Wifey Podcast truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out,” said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes.”
“It's a great honor to be recognized by industry professionals for the hard work I invest into the craft of the ‘Dear Future Wifey’ Podcast,” shares Laterras. “To receive a silver and bronze Telly Award was an unexpected blessing and a God wink. Thank you to the Tellys for finding value in my content.”
Conceived in 2020, Laterras birthed the Dear Future Wifey Podcast as a transformative tool to heal his own relationship struggles and embark on a profound journey of self-discovery. Today, Dear Future Wifey, fearlessly, explores the intricacies and nuances of relationships alongside some of the industry's most notable celebrities, influential personalities, and trending voices, who unapologetically share their lived experiences as singles and couples, embracing the diverse paths they've traveled, and navigating the joys, obstacles and complexities of love along the way.
The award-winning episode, featuring comedian Whitney LaBelle Davis, tickled audiences when an embarrassing moment turned into the infamous “wig fail” heard around the world.
“There are certain moments that render me speechless,” states Laterras. “The wig fail by itself was one, but garnering 73 million views was one that completely left me without words and took things to a whole new level.”
And the viral moments don’t stop there. Recently, on May 24 and 25, 2023, the Dear Future Wifey podcast took the internet by storm again, due to an exclusive, tell-all interview with Da’Naia Jackson, wife of self-proclaimed relationship guru, Derrick Jaxn. The highly anticipated conversation, was presented in two parts, “Sorry, Mrs. Jackson (Part One)” and “So Sorry, Mrs. Jackson (Part Two),” and featured the first-ever sit down interview with Da’Naia, who finally broke her silence since she and her husband gained international attention from a controversial video declaring their commitment to working through a startling cheating scandal.
The 44th Annual Telly Awards’s official theme was “Break Through the Static,” and this year’s entries did just that. This record breaking year received nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more. The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.
Be sure to tune in to the "Dear Future Wifey" podcast for entertaining and enlightening conversations that offer refreshing, relatable and raw perspectives that help people to discover, uncover and recover love.
To watch the Dear Future Wifey Podcast w/ Laterras R. Whitfield, visit https://www.youtube.com/DearFutureWifey, or to listen, visit Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and everywhere podcasts are heard.
ABOUT THE DEAR FUTURE WIFEY PODCAST
The Dear Future Wifey Podcast is the award-winning, top-rated, always trending, and often viral relationship podcast hosted by Laterras R. Whitfield, a 3x Emmy-nominated producer, cinematographer, national playwright, and director. Conceived in 2020, Laterras birthed the Dear Future Wifey Podcast as a transformative tool to heal his own relationship struggles and embark on a profound journey of self-discovery. Today, Dear Future Wifey, the 2023 winner of two Telly awards, fearlessly explores the intricacies and nuances of relationships alongside some of the industry's most notable celebrities, influential personalities, and trending voices, who unapologetically share their lived experiences as singles and couples, embracing the diverse paths they've traveled, and navigating the joys, obstacles and complexities of love along the way. With each must-see episode, the Dear Future Wifey podcast offers refreshing and relatable perspectives as well as raw, insightful conversations that vibrate hope, healing and deliverance throughout the culture. Discover. Uncover. Recover love with the Dear Future Wifey podcast by visiting the YouTube channel, or by listening on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and everywhere podcasts are heard. Also, follow @DearFutureWifeyPodcast and @LaterrasRWhitfield on Instagram.
ABOUT THE TELLY AWARDS
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.
