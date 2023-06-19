LATERRAS R. WHITFIELD, “DEAR FUTURE WIFEY” PODCAST, HONORED AS TELLY WINNER IN THE 44TH ANNUAL TELLY AWARDS Laterras R. Whitfield, host of the top-rated, always trending, and often viral relationship podcast, “Dear Future Wifey"

The relationship podcast has received two Telly Awards to honor its ability to “Break Through the Static” with innovative, inclusive and disruptive creativity.

It's a great honor to be recognized by industry professionals for the hard work I invest into the craft of the ‘Dear Future Wifey' Podcast. Thank you to the Tellys for finding value in my content.” — Laterras R. Whitfield