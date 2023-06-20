STARRS To Present on Elimination of the Divisive CRT/DEI Ideology in the Military

Dr. Ron Scott, President & CEO STARRS

STARRS President Col. Ron Scott, USAF ret, will be speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

We are sounding the alarm to warn Americans about what is happening with the military & academies and how to help. We are working to eliminate divisive CRT/DEI in the military and return to merit.”
— STARRS President Dr. Ronald J. Scott, Jr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS President Col. Ron Scott, USAF Ret, will be speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, 22 June 2023 about STARRS and its fight to eliminate the divisive CRT/DEI ideology/agenda in the military.

He is joined by LTC Matthew Lohmeier, USAFA ’06, fighter jet pilot, and former commander in the US Space Force. Matt is the author of the best-selling book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military“, and speaks around the country about the CRT ideology threat in the military.

If you live in Arizona or happen to be visiting at the time, we welcome you to attend this free event to hear from and meet Col. Scott, USAF Ret and LTC Lohmeier.

Space is limited so reserve your seat by sending an email to Starrsmission@gmail.com.

The event is in partnership with Arizona Women of Action.

ABOUT STARRS:
Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.” [https://starrs.us]

STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
7196504089 ext.
email us here

You just read:

STARRS To Present on Elimination of the Divisive CRT/DEI Ideology in the Military

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Military Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
7196504089 ext.
Company/Organization
Perini & Associates
1150 Spruce Ridge Ln
Woodland Park, Colorado, 80863
United States
719.651.5943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
STARRS To Present on Elimination of the Divisive CRT/DEI Ideology in the Military
NMMI Receives Daniels Fund Grant to Support Students for Intermediate Preparatory Academy Launch
Truth and Liberty Coalition Inaugural Awards Banquet Fundraiser
View All Stories From This Author