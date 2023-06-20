STARRS To Present on Elimination of the Divisive CRT/DEI Ideology in the Military
STARRS President Col. Ron Scott, USAF ret, will be speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, 22 June 2023.
We are sounding the alarm to warn Americans about what is happening with the military & academies and how to help. We are working to eliminate divisive CRT/DEI in the military and return to merit.”COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS President Col. Ron Scott, USAF Ret, will be speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, 22 June 2023 about STARRS and its fight to eliminate the divisive CRT/DEI ideology/agenda in the military.
— STARRS President Dr. Ronald J. Scott, Jr.
He is joined by LTC Matthew Lohmeier, USAFA ’06, fighter jet pilot, and former commander in the US Space Force. Matt is the author of the best-selling book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military“, and speaks around the country about the CRT ideology threat in the military.
If you live in Arizona or happen to be visiting at the time, we welcome you to attend this free event to hear from and meet Col. Scott, USAF Ret and LTC Lohmeier.
Space is limited so reserve your seat by sending an email to Starrsmission@gmail.com.
The event is in partnership with Arizona Women of Action.
ABOUT STARRS:
Established in the Spring of 2021, STARRS is a 501(c)3 approved organization that operates primarily to provide educational information related to racism and radicalism in the military. [Note: radicalism in the organization’s title is based on Michigan State University’s definition: “the beliefs or actions of individuals, groups, or organizations who advocate for thorough or complete social and/or political reform to achieve an alternative vision of American society.” [https://starrs.us]
STARRS MEDIA CONTACT
STARRS
7196504089 ext.
email us here