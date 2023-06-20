STARRS To Present on Elimination of the Divisive CRT/DEI Ideology in the Military

Dr. Ron Scott, President & CEO STARRS

STARRS President Col. Ron Scott, USAF ret, will be speaking in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Thursday, 22 June 2023.

We are sounding the alarm to warn Americans about what is happening with the military & academies and how to help. We are working to eliminate divisive CRT/DEI in the military and return to merit.” — STARRS President Dr. Ronald J. Scott, Jr.