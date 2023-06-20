Trust Science's VP Corporate Affairs, Colin Tran, Honored with Cherokee Media Group’s "Remarketing's Under 40" Award
In the history of this award, it has never been granted to anyone as young as Colin Tran. This young executive shines very brightly on all fronts, both as a Trust Scientist and in his personal life.”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trust Science, a leading provider of AI-powered credit scoring and decisioning solutions that helps lenders find great borrowers, is proud to announce that Colin Tran, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, has been awarded the prestigious "Remarketing's Under 40" accolade by Auto Remarketing, a Cherokee Media publication.
— Evan Chrapko, Founder & CEO, Trust Science
The "Remarketing's Under 40" award, presented annually by Auto Remarketing, recognizes exceptional young leaders in the auto industry who have achieved remarkable success at a young age. Colin Tran's outstanding contributions and unwavering dedication to financial inclusion and the automotive industry have earned him this esteemed recognition.
“In the history of this award, it has never been granted to anyone as young as Colin Tran. This young executive shines very brightly on all fronts, both as a Trust Scientist and in his personal life,” said Evan Chrapko, Founder and CEO. “For someone who is WELL ‘under 40’, I look forward to watching Colin’s very long career of future achievements!”
Mr. Tran will be highlighted in the upcoming issue of Auto Remarketing magazine to complement the celebration at Used Car Week, where he was formally honored alongside other exceptional young leaders.
For more information regarding this release and Trust Science, please visit www.TrustScience.com or contact Evan.Chrapko@TrustScience.com
Trust Science®, Credit Bureau 2.0® and Troo® are trademarks that are legally registered to www.TrustScience.com Inc. by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.
Credit Bureau+™, Six°Score™, Smart Consent™, Hidden Prime™, Invisible Prime™, Credit Bureau 3.0™, Credit Bureau 4.0™, Personal Credit Bureau™, Personal Data Vault™, Auto Six°Score™, Auto Bureau™, Auto Credit Bureau™, Rating Agency 2.0™, Cashflow Bureau™, One Touch Lending™, Lead to Loan™, Lender in the Cloud™, Anna the Virtual Loans Officer™, FCRA-Compliant Insights From Lead to Loan™, Go Beyond the Bureau™, Fixing the Credit Catch-22™, Find Invisible Primes™, and Helping Lenders Find Great Borrowers™ are trademarks of www.TrustScience.com Inc.
About Trust Science Inc.
Trust Science® delivers its Credit Bureau+™ SaaS to lenders. This award-winning Invisible Prime™ and Hidden Prime™ FinTech identifies risk-appropriate borrowers for banks, consumer finance companies and securitization houses. Its mission is To Allow Deserving People to Get What They Deserve. Superior decisions over the status quo–which the F.I. industry calls “lift”–go straight to the lender’s bottom line, delivering risk-adjusted ROIs of up to 201x and material increases to ROA, ROC, ROE (Finance), and to AUC, KS & Gini (Statistics). In addition to de-risking lenders’ ability to give loans to deserving applicants who are wrongly scored by conventional means, Trust Science also brings a risk lens to the Marketing function (sourcing leads, pre-qualifying, pre-screening, and direct mailing, all of which can be online or physical). Financial Inclusion and economic mobility is delivered to consumers by accurately assessing systemically excluded, thin file, and so-called ‘no hit’ loan applicants. Previously marginalized people now have an onramp into the modern economy, which is a multi-Trillion-dollar global opportunity, if they are approaching a lender that uses Credit Bureau+. Gartner® has cited Trust Science contributions re: Explainable AI (“xAI”) research, Intelligent Applications, Alternative Data, Hype Cycle for Future of Applications and AI, Financial Inclusion, Decision Management Systems, Decision Intelligence, and AI in Banking.
Trust Science prioritizes compliance with consumer protection and privacy laws like FCRA, ECOA (U.S.), PIPEDA (Canada) and CPRA (California). Importantly in these volatile and privacy-challenged times, this platform has productionized Statistical Learning with its scalable MLOps platform. Uniquely, it also has direct-to-consumer Smart Consent™ technology for gathering consented, permissioned data from loan applicants themselves. The technology and methods harnessed to make all of this possible are now protected by over 50 patents (2 of which have been successfully used in an offensive capacity in the U.S.) and trademarks granted across 19 different countries. Many more patent applications are still pending around the world.
Trust Science was founded and is led by a serial technology commercialization entrepreneur who has delivered over US$1/2 Billion of realized gains to shareholders in his career, who was added to a list of the Top 50 CEOs in A.I. and to the Real Leaders magazine Global 100 (alongside Gates, Musk, Branson, Diamandis, Sandberg, Skoll et al.)
The company was recently included in the Global Impact 200 alongside 17 other ESG-forward technology companies like Microsoft and Tesla. Trust Science was also recently named to the Financial Times and Statista’s Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas #29 overall and #4 in the FinTech category, across all of North, South and Central America. It was also listed in the Top 20 of The Globe and Mail’s list of Fastest Growing Companies, out of over 4M active companies in that country.
The company acknowledges the very strong, tangible support it has received from the Canadian federal and Alberta provincial governments, chiefly Alberta Innovates, and also from Plug and Play and Connection Silicon Valley. Trust Science is preparing to raise funds at the Series B level into one of the business world’s most simple cap tables.
About Cherokee Media Group
Cherokee Media Group (CMG) is the publisher of leading business-to-business media brands for the auto remarketing, auto finance and used-car industry in the United States and Canada. CMG has delivered news to this industry for over 30 years; reaching franchised and independent dealers, remarketers, auctions, OEM executives, captives, independent finance companies, banks and more. CMG also produces several conferences that bring together the auto industry to address trends in the retail, wholesale, finance, and collections & recoveries segments of the business.
Evan Chrapko
Trust Science
+1 403-585-3826
Evan.Chrapko@TrustScience.com