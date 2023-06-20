"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" Wins Best Documentary at the New York City Independent Film Festival
A visual journey of remembrance in Amsterdam
This film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , U.S., June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam,” wins Best Documentary Short at the 15th annual New York City Independent Film Fest (NYCIFF). Tracks is Directed by Maclovia Martel, and Produced by Michael Potter & Margaret McCarthy of Free Radical Productions.
NYCIFF embraces fresh ideas and storytellers from around the world. The festival discovers the Artist Filmmaker, showcasing them to the entertainment industry and the NYC public. All screenings take place in the historic center of NYC, Time Square, which is the perfect home for an event geared toward creating incredible opportunities for independent voices. The NYC Indenpendent Film Festival provides a showcase for the best in independent cinema.
Tracks explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.
The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals. This film encourages us to recall the neighbors, friends, grandparents, mothers, fathers, children and babies who were the victims of hate and intolerance. According to the film producer Michael Potter, “this film is a visually gorgeous, poetic and uplifting meditation on art, encounter and remembrance.”
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder. The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 100,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
The filmmakers of “Tracks” have worked with the Stichting Stolpersteine foundation in Amsterdam to create a YouTube channel available to all video and film content creators who have created stories related to stolpersteine memorial stones. This vision is an open platform for everyone to capture and share the amazing stories and impact behind each of these stones. Contact: amsterdam@stichting-stolpersteine.nl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq7mPgy76lg
"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities. Check out the "Tracks" Trailer at the Dutch nonprofit organization “Stichting Stolpersteine”
https://stichting-stolpersteine.nl/?lang=en
We hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of stolpersteine memorial stones.
“TRACKS” - ACCOLADES and SCREENINGS
New York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary Short
Brussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary Short
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best Cinematography
July 29th-August 5th 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival
https://woodsholefilmfestival.org/
June 10 - New York City Independent Film Festival
https://nycindieff.com/films/tracks/
June 4 - Brooklyn Film Festival
https://mubi.com/films/tracks-stumbling-stones-amsterdam
April 22 - 23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival
https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/2023-official-selection-sat/#block6
April 29th - Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France
https://cannesfilmawards.com/official-selection/2023
April 27th - Vancouver Jewish Film Festival
https://www.vjff.org/interview-with-michael-potter/
April 20th - Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas -
https://austinjff.org/events/tracksstumblingstonesamsterdam/
March 30th - Brussels World Film Festival
https://brusselsfestival.org/winners-february-2023/
January 24th - Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival
https://documentaryshortfilmfestival.com/2023/01/24/highlights-january-2023-toronto-documentary-festival/
January 5th ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam
https://filmmakers.festhome.com/festival/arff-amsterdam-international-awards
TRACKS: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam (trailer)