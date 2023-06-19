Replay brings Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters to gamified streaming service Rewarded.tv
We are pleased to have Yu-Gi-Oh!, The King of Games, available on the gamified Rewarded.tv experience.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain platform reimagining video for Web3, is proud to announce that hit anime Yu-Gi-Oh! will be available on Replay’s flagship web3 streaming service Rewarded.tv.
5 seasons of the first hit series will be available for free on Rewarded.tv. Yu-Gi-Oh! joins popular shows available live and on-demand on Rewarded.tv, including Dragnet, Drink Champs and Luther.
“We are pleased to have Yu-Gi-Oh!, The King of Games, available on the gamified Rewarded.tv experience,” added Mark Kirk, Senior Vice President, Distribution, Konami Cross Media NY, Inc.
Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh! will be able to watch their favorite episodes of the iconic anime while earning rewards, badges and digital collectibles for viewing and sharing content, thanks to Rewarded.tv’s unique gamified approach to content discovery. Yu-Gi-Oh! will be available on Rewarded.tv across smart TV devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as on mobile and web.
"We could not be more excited to be bringing Yu-Gi-Oh! to the Rewarded.tv audience," said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay. "Replay is all about gamifying the streaming experience, to make watching movies and shows more fun and more rewarding. Yu-Gi-Oh! is the perfect fit.”
Stream Yu-Gi-Oh! on Rewarded.tv here.
About Yu-Gi-Oh!:
Yu-Gi-Oh! is a true global phenomenon and perennial fan favorite. Celebrating over 25 years and amassing a fervent following, the brand continues to flourish with each new series and expansion. To date, fans have engaged by reading the manga, watching more than 900 Yu-Gi-Oh! Anime episodes, downloading Yu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS, Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL and Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL. Fans have also supported the brand at the box office, retail and have played with and purchased over 25 billion units of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME! The future is bright for this Anime franchise with a robust slate of new content and merchandise planned for release that will continue to engage and entertain audiences globally.
About Replay
Replay is the blockchain platform reimagining video for web3. Replay tech powers the web3 gamified streaming service, Rewarded.tv. Tracking video consumption in real time, Replay removes monetization friction for content creators and delivers unparalleled transparency into viewership and performance. Built on Theta blockchain protocol, Replay enables digital-ready streams that are trackable on the blockchain and available for distribution via a consumption- based model, using the RPLAY TNT-20 token to decentralize and reimagine video streaming, tracking and payments.
