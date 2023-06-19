European Vascular Access Device Market To Reach €2.2 billion by 2029

The market is showing steady growth from safety device adoption. Price pressure and slow uptake of advanced products challenge premiums, requiring strategic innovation for market expansion.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released exclusive research on the European Vascular Access Devices Market. The research provides valuable insights into market trends, developments, and competition. The European vascular access market is experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of safety devices that effectively mitigate needle-stick injuries. This emerging trend is particularly pronounced in the peripherally inserted venous catheter (PIVC) and syringe and needle segments, both of which hold substantial market shares within the broader vascular access market in Europe. The market is also encountering challenges that are hindering further growth. European healthcare facilities often prioritize lower-cost products, leading to price pressure. Additionally, the adoption of high-cost, premium products with features like antimicrobial coatings is still evolving in many markets. Thus, premiums are kept low with the market lacking a significant upward force from the conversion to these products.

According to iData's 2023 European Market Report for Vascular Access Devices, the market reached a valuation of just over €1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience steady growth throughout the forecast period, reaching a value of almost €2.2 billion by 2029. This report suite includes procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis also includes detailed segmentation on an astonishing 15 market segments within the European Vascular Access Devices Market. Some notable markets include central venous catheters (CVCs), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs), midline catheters, extended dwell catheters (EDCs) and the syringe and needle market.

In 2022, Becton Dickinson emerged as the leader in the European Vascular Access Device and Accessories market, maintaining its dominance through its acquisition of C.R. Bard. Becton Dickinson leads most market segments, with significant competition from B. Braun, which excels in various markets including implantable ports, port needles, CVCs, PIVCs, and syringes, making them the company with the second largest share in the European Vascular Access Market. 3M, specializing in catheter securement and catheter caps, holds the third largest market share due to its high-volume sales of catheter dressings and securement devices, widely used with catheters in Europe.

