Microban Receives Esteemed Green Sustainability Contribution Award at International Green Zero-Carbon Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- Microban International – the global leader in antimicrobial technology, odor control and surface disinfection solutions – has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Green Sustainability Contribution Award at the 2nd International Green Zero-Carbon Festival and 2023 ESG Leadership Summit. The event, titled Towards a Carbon Neutral Road, celebrated Microban’s visionary approach to sustainability and high value antimicrobial and odor control technologies.
The event in Beijing, China, served as a global platform to bring together key stakeholders to promote and discuss sustainable development initiatives. The festival showcases companies committed to achieving a net zero economy, aligning with China’s ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. The awards program recognizes companies that have made outstanding contributions to green energy, carbon reduction, technological innovation and the preservation of the natural environment.
Microban is at the forefront of providing sustainable antimicrobial and odor control additives globally. Its latest solutions – including LapisShield™, MicroGuard™, DuraTech™ by Microban, and Refresh™ (https://www.microban.com/odor-control/technologies/refresh) – exemplify the company's commitment to bringing novel metal-free technologies with more friendly toxicity profiles to market. For example, LapisShield offers easy to incorporate antimicrobial functionality for water-based polymer coating formulations, promoting longevity and reducing waste. MicroGuard is a line of metal-free antifungal additives for PVC, PU, and EVA applications, replacing arsenic-based formulations while effectively protecting products against fungal growth. Similarly, DuraTech is a non-heavy metal antimicrobial technology designed explicitly for cotton applications, while Refresh is a patent-pending, non-heavy metal odor capture technology for textiles. By pioneering these advancements, Microban continues to demonstrate its dedication to sustainable innovation and cleaner product surfaces worldwide.
Graham Harvey, Global Group Director at Microban, said: “At Microban, we are dedicated to creating clean, durable products through novel solutions. We are immensely proud to receive the Green Sustainability Contribution Award, and this recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, as well as our continuous efforts to drive sustainable development through innovation. By delivering environmentally friendly solutions, Microban is actively shaping a cleaner, greener future for numerous industries worldwide.”
For more information about Microban International and its sustainable solutions, please visit www.microban.com.
About Microban International
Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.
