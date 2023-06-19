THE AMERICAN BAIL COALITION LAUNCHES “INSIDE CRIMINAL JUSTICE” PODCAST
Host Jeffrey J. Clayton Dives Deep into Criminal Justice Reform Efforts in the United StatesFRANKLINVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition, Jeffrey J. Clayton, will host “Inside Criminal Justice with Jeff Clayton.” The show will include interviews with prominent state legislators, criminal justice experts, attorneys general, and law enforcement officials and will identify what works in criminal justice reform and what has failed drastically. New episodes will be released monthly in both video and audio format.
The first episode was released today and the guest is First Solicitor General, and candidate for Louisiana Attorney General, Liz Baker Murrill.
Jeff has worked with major stakeholders and lawmakers on criminal justice issues throughout the nation, on both the federal, state, and local level for over 20 years.
"I’m excited to have in-depth conversations with those who are in the thick of trying to keep our criminal justice system rational," said Jeffrey J. Clayton, Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition. "We have seen what happens when the pendulum swings too far to the right or to the left. You either have an authoritarian rule or you have complete anarchy. We hope to be a part of the solution to the challenges facing society by engaging in meaningful and productive conversations with individuals who are serving on the front line.”
Topics for discussion on the podcast will range from gaining inside view of the role of various players in the system, discussing topical issues such as racial discrimination or important studies or legal development, exploring basic theories of how and why we do criminal justice and how we can improve the system, to understanding the inner-workings of legislative session and process to the likelihood of proposed bills seeing the light of day.
The podcast, “Inside Criminal Justice with Jeff Clayton,” is executive produced by Chris Blaylock and can be found on all major podcast platforms or simply click Criminal Justice Today.
About the Host
Jeffrey J. Clayton is the Executive Director of the American Bail Coalition. He has worked as a public policy and government relations professional, and also as a licensed attorney, serving a variety of clients in legal, legislative, and policy matters. Mr. Clayton also worked in government service, representing the Colorado Judicial Branch and State Labor Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. He is also a prior Presidential Management Fellow and Finalist for the U.S. Supreme Court fellows program. Mr. Clayton holds a B.B.A. from Baylor University, an M.S. in Public Policy from the University of Rochester, N.Y., and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law, University of Denver.
About the American Bail Coalition
The American Bail Coalition is dedicated protecting the Constitutional right to bail and the promotion, protection and advancement of the surety bail profession in the United States. Comprised of the nation’s largest surety insurance companies, ABC works with local communities, law enforcement, legislators and other criminal justice stakeholders to utilizes its expertise and knowledge of the surety bail industry to develop more effective and efficient criminal justice solutions. www.ambailcoalition.org
