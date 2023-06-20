TRAPSKI Introduces Exciting Partnership with GCI OUTDOOR to Expand Product Offering
TRAPSKI Launches new partnership with GCI OUTDOOR bringing a full line of Rockers, Chairs, Tables & Canopies to enhance our customers outdoor adventures!KILLINGWORTH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TRAPSKI, a leading outdoor company known for its innovative racks, gear, and equipment, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with GCI, a renowned provider of high-quality outdoor products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TRAPSKI as they expand their product offering to include a curated selection of GCI's exceptional outdoor gear.
TRAPSKI is committed to offering outdoor enthusiasts the best gear and equipment to make having adventures organized and easy. Through this strategic partnership with GCI, TRAPSKI now brings even more value to its customers by introducing a range of premium GCI products into their store.
"We couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with GCI Outdoor, a local Connecticut company developing high-quality products that will enable our TRAPSKI customers to enjoy their every adventure.” said Sal DePino, CEO of TRAPSKI.
TRAPSKI's customers can now expect to find an expanded selection of GCI products that exemplify GCI's commitment to quality, durability, and user-friendly design. From comfortable camping chairs to versatile camp kitchens, these additions to TRAPSKI's product lineup will further enhance customers' outdoor experiences.
The introduction of GCI products in TRAPSKI's store highlights the company's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and reliable gear to their customers. TRAPSKI remains dedicated to supporting outdoor enthusiasts and empowering them to explore the great outdoors with confidence.
GCI Outdoor is a supplier of outdoor products, including camping chairs, rocking chairs, canopies, and tables. These products complement TRAPSKI's existing product lineup and align with their mission to provide customers with exceptional tools and equipment to make their outdoor adventures more enjoyable and hassle free.
For more information about TRAPSKI and the availability of GCI products, please visit TRAPSKI's website or contact info@trapski.com.
Sal DePino
TRAPSKI, LLC
+1 860-581-5850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok