BlueHammer Now Live on Exceleras’ ALEX Platform

GLENCOE, IL, USA, June 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has announced that the Bluehammer home improvement estimator has now been fully integrated into the company’s Agent Listing Experience or ALEX platform. Bluehammer is a product of Bluebook International, Inc., (Bluebook), a leading provider of repair cost estimating data and software to the real estate and contractor industries.

“From conversations with high performing agents, we know that they are always looking for ways to stay connected with their buyers and sellers between transactions,” said Tom Simon, Exceleras’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to partner with Bluebook to offer their Bluehammer tool seamlessly through the Exceleras platform. The ability for agents to offer Bluehammer to their clients will be an invaluable customer retention tool for agents.”

Exceleras announced the new partnership last month and the team completed the integration on schedule. The alliance provides every REO agent who invests in a premium Exceleras subscription with access to a special co-branded Bluehammer client portal that the agent can make available to their customers and prospects. In addition to home improvement estimates, the portal offers home inventory tools, home reports, online access to the agent’s preferred vendor network and relevant property and market articles.

ALEX is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to build the most advanced, agent centric platform on the market to empower real estate agents, whether they are listing and selling REO or any other type of real estate, to grow their businesses by making everything they do easier and more integrated. ALEX includes marketing tools, listing management tools, property repair data, property valuation tools, and offer management tools.

“Bluehammer has proven itself over the years to be a valuable customer retention and active communication tool for any professional who services homeowners or investors as their direct clients,” said Robert Syverson, CEO of Bluebook. “To have these powerful and simple tools in one place is a great way to stay in front of and in touch with their clients. We are excited to partner with Exceleras and to provide their clients such a fantastic tool to add to their tool box.”

Agents who subscribe with Exceleras now have the power to manage their entire portfolio, from listings, offers, and BPOs, as well as tasks related to their properties.

“This is just one of many value-added services we will be providing to our subscribers to help them grow their business,” Simon said.

