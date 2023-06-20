Alok Kumar Ramsisaria, CEO Of Grazitti Interactive, Honored as One Of India’s Most Trusted Leaders 2023
This exclusive recognition in the Tricity region solidifies his reputation as an exceptional leader.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Alok Kumar Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India as one of India's Most Trusted Leaders 2023. This remarkable accolade comes right after Grazitti Interactive being certified as a Great Place to Work fourth time in a row.
This singular recognition from the Tricity region not only underscores his outstanding leadership and the significant impact he has made in setting a benchmark for workplace excellence but also the emergence of the region as a fertile environment for world-class companies.
Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Ramsisaria said, ‘I am incredibly humbled and grateful to be recognized as one of India's most trusted leaders in 2023. This accolade is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional talent of the entire Grazitti Interactive team especially our leadership team. At Grazitti Interactive, we firmly believe that success is a collective effort, and this recognition belongs to each and every member of our organization’.
He further added, ‘Moving forward, our focus remains on fostering an environment that promotes the personal and professional development of every team member. Our collective achievements will always be the true measure of success for me, and I am dedicated to providing the resources, guidance, and opportunities for our team to thrive’.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.
About Grazitti Interactive®
Grazitti Interactive, a global digital leader since 2008, enables business transformation through strategic consulting, implementation, AI, and cloud innovation services and products, like SearchUnify® and Sinergify®. Our offerings leverage cutting-edge technologies like Genterative AI and best-in-class cloud products to drive sales, enhance customer engagement, and provide exceptional support for our customers. Through our Skillstone® initiative, we facilitate the transition from academics to industry, empowering college students, graduates, and freshers to be industry ready. With offices in the US, India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, we cater to Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, government agencies, and medium- to small-sized enterprises.
